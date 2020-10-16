For Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Georgia Tech is where the glory began

CLEMSON — For some, Clemson's game at Georgia Tech on Saturday marks little more than another likely blowout for a No. 1 Tigers team looking to earn its sixth straight College Football Playoff bid.

But for Trevor Lawrence, the game brings back memories of a milestone moment in his college career.

It was against Georgia Tech, after all, that Lawrence proved himself worthy to be coach Dabo Swinney's starting quarterback. The date was Sept. 22, 2018. The Tigers were on the road.

"You just know when you know," Swinney said.

No. 1 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech WHEN: Saturday, noon WHERE: Atlanta, Georgia RECORDS: Clemson (4-0, 3-0 ACC), Georgia Tech (2-2, 2-1) TV: ABC LINE: Clemson by 27

Lawrence spelled then-starter Kelly Bryant and finished 13-of-18 passing for 176 yards and four touchdowns in the 49-21 win. The following week, Swinney announced Lawrence would be the Tigers' new starter, and Bryant opted to transfer out of the program. Since that game, Clemson has gone 29-1 with Lawrence at quarterback.

"I love all my players, but he just clearly was the best guy," Swinney said. "What he's done since then is incredible."

He's not wrong. Lawrence, who is on track to graduate in December and is the likely No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has one national championship to his credit in two title game appearances with the Tigers.

This season he's 84-of-116 passing for 1,140 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has not thrown an interception since Oct. 19, 2019. He enters Saturday's game as a Heisman Trophy favorite along with running back Travis Etienne.

Bobby Dodd Stadium is about 40 miles from his hometown of Cartersville, Ga.

"I'm excited to go back," Lawrence said. "It's kind of like a home game for me."

Here are four keys for Clemson to keep the momentum rolling toward the CFP:

Trevor and Travis

Lawrence and Etienne make for the most dangerous backfield combination in the nation. In addition to Lawrence's superlative production, Etienne has rushed for 392 yards and four touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 245 yards and another score.

After last weekend's physical contest against Miami, Clemson won't want Lawrence and Etienne to log too many reps in what should be a blowout. The faster Clemson runs up the lead, the faster its two stars can rest.

And the most reliable way for Clemson to go up big early is to put the ball in the hands of the top two playmakers in the nation.

Clemson's freshman defenders

It's not difficult to imagine a future in which freshman defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy mean to Clemson's defense what Etienne and Lawrence mean to the offense.

The two come have combined for four sacks through four games, and that number is only going to grow as the season wears on. Murphy, for what it's worth, is also the team leader in tackles for loss (six).

The Yellowjackets will be seeing plenty of Murphy and Bresee over the new next few years. Saturday is as good a time as any to introduce coach Geoff Collins' team to the Tigers' fearsome combo.

Fix the kicking game

After starting the season by converting all five of his field goal attempts, kicker B.T. Potter was 0 for 3 against Miami. All three of his attempts — including a 61-yarder right before halftime — were blocked.

The performance was a product of problems with fundamentals and technique on field goal protection, Swinney said.

"We've got to go out and give our kicker confidence that we'll do what we need to do up front," Swinney said.

The coach took some flak for the decision to go for the long field goal before the break, but such bold play calling might be necessary if Clemson plays more competitive teams in the CFP and scores tighten.

Swinney trusts Potter's leg, and that's a good thing. It's important to keep building Potter's confidence.

Get receivers going

For as brilliant as Lawrence has been passing the ball, a breakout wide receiver has yet to emerge from the pack. Senior Amari Rodgers leads the team in catches (19), receiving yards (268) and touchdowns (three) but Clemson would probably rather use Rodgers more in the slot than as a deep-threat.

Senior Cornell Powell and sophomore Frank Ladson Jr. have shown flashes as boundary receivers, and the Tigers are still waiting on sophomore Joseph Ngata to heal from an abdominal strain.

The Tigers have few weak spots. A couple more wide receivers turning in improved production could make the team even more dangerous.

Prediction

Clemson 51, Georgia Tech 7