ESPN's Charleston Classic event won't be played, in Charleston or Orlando

First, the Charleston Classic basketball tournament was moved from Charleston to Orlando.

Now, the college basketball multi-team event — which was slated to include College of Charleston as the host team — won't be played at all, according to a report in The Athletic on Monday.

The Charleston Classic is one of 10 ESPN-owned tournaments that have been scuttled after ESPN dropped its plans to set up an NBA-like bubble in Orlando to hold the events during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 24 teams were scheduled to play in the tournaments, which also include the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

College of Charleston had already withdrawn from the Charleston Classic, athletic director Matt Roberts said Monday.

"We made ESPN aware that we would not be able to come to Orlando, to the bubble they were working on," Roberts said. "But we also made it known, and they agreed, that we don't want to miss our spot when it returns to Charleston. We want to be able to participate, if not next year then the year after.

"The Charleston Classic is important to us, as is our partnership with ESPN."

The college basketball season is set to start Nov. 25, when the Cougars are slated to open the season at North Carolina, part of a 2-for-1 deal that will have the Tar Heels playing at Charleston's TD Arena in 2021-22.

College of Charleston's official schedule currently includes 21 games, including 18 Colonial Athletic Association games and a non-conference home game Dec. 11 against South Carolina State and a road game at Georgia State on Dec 21.

Dates are pending for home games against non-conference foes Richmond, Marshall, Division II Limestone and Western Carolina, Roberts said. Division I teams are allowed to play 25 regular-season games this season, plus one multi-team event.

Fans will be able to attend College of Charleston basketball games at TD Arena this season, but attendance will be limited to 30-percent capacity at the 5,100-seat venue.

That means about 1,530 spectators will be able to attend each home game for the Cougars’ men’s and women's teams, according to a plan approved by the S.C. Department of Commerce for mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. Protocols and guidelines for games at TD Arena will be announced at a later date, the school said.

ESPN's plans to hold events in Orlando were dropped "due to ongoing differences between the network and the participating schools regarding the health and safety protocols required for participation," The Athletic reported.

The Charleston Classic originally was set for Nov. 19, 20 and 22 at TD Arena in Charleston, and the field featured the hometown Cougars along with Florida State, Houston, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Seton Hall, Tennessee and VCU.

The Myrtle Beach Invitational was set for the same dates at the HTC Center in Conway, with Charlotte, Dayton, Loyola Chicago, Missouri, Nebraska, Furman, Pittsburgh and Utah State scheduled to play.

Last month, reports surfaced that the events would move to Orlando, which successfully hosted the NBA playoffs in a pandemic "bubble."

Other events impacted include the Preseason NIT, Orlando Invitational, Diamond Head Classic and Wooden Legacy. ESPN hopes to salvage two doubleheaders, the Champions Classic and the Jimmy V Classic, The Athletic reported.

College of Charleston men’s basketball schedule:

Nov. 25 — at North Carolina.

Dec. 11 — S.C. State; 21 — at Georgia State.

Jan. 2 — at Delaware; 3 — at Delaware; 9 — Drexel; 10 — Drexel; 16 — Northeastern; 17 — Northeastern; 23 — at William & Mary; 24 — at William & Mary; 30 — at James Madison; 31 — at James Madison.

Feb. 6 — Towson; 7 — Towson; 13 — Elon; 14 — Elon; 20 — at Hofstra; 21 — at Hofstra; 25 — at UNC Wilmington; 27 — UNC Wilmington.