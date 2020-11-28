Despite COVID cutbacks, College of Charleston puts on a show in home opener

College basketball in the COVID era can be a bare-bones affair.
For College of Charleston's home opener on Saturday at TD Arena, that meant no DJ Natty Heavy spinning tunes, no cheer or dance squads doing their things, and a socially distanced crowd in the 5,100-seat arena.
Photo cutouts helped fill some of the empty seats, and the teams' benches were so spread out on the sideline that they turned the corner to cover the baselines, as well.
Still, the Cougars did their best to put on a show. Lights were dimmed and music pumped for the introduction of the starting lineups, and Charleston started fast and never let up in a 99-59 victory over Division II Limestone. Natty even provided a pre-programmed soundtrack for the game.
Junior guard Zep Jasper torched the Saints during a second-half spurt and finished with a career-high 21 points. Senior guard Brevin Galloway, who led the Cougars with 15 points in their season-opening loss at North Carolina, did not play against Limestone. He was out sick, but still sat on the bench.
The 6-1 Jasper went off early in the second half, scoring 15 points during a 17-0 Cougars run. His streak included two pull-up jumpers, three 3-point bombs and a drive to the bucket to give Charleston a 67-26 lead.
Cameron Copeland, a 6-7 junior, added 18 points and nine rebounds, and grad transfer Payton Willis had 16. Dontavius King, a 6-7 redshirt freshman, had 15 points and six boards.
The Cougars had just five turnovers after committing 15 in a 79-60 loss at North Carolina.
Isayah Owens scored 15 points for 0-1 Limestone, coached by former Cougars assistant Kyle Perry.
The Cougars sent a message even before the game started, wearing "Black Lives Matter" T-shirts as they warmed up. The national anthem was followed by a version of "Lift Every Voice And Sing," as a gesture toward respect and unity.
Charleston is at home Wednesday against Richmond.