COVID-19 ends CSU basketball season; pauses C of C; costs Citadel home finale

COVID-19 hit all three of Charleston's NCAA Division I college athletic departments hard on Feb. 23.

Charleston Southern suspended all sports activities until March 1, or longer for some teams. College of Charleston canceled its final two regular-season men’s basketball games, and Saturday's Samford at The Citadel basketball game is off.

CSU and College of Charleston cited COVID-19 problems at their respective schools. The Southern Conference said positive COVID tests within the Samford program dashed the Samford-Citadel regular-season finale set for McAlister Field House in Charleston.

The Citadel (12-10, 5-10 SoCon) is scheduled to play at Furman (15-7, 9-4) on Feb. 24 in what will be the Bulldogs' regular-season finale.

For CSU, it means the basketball season is over for the men’s team; the Big South Conference Tournament is set to start Saturday.

Head coach Barclay Radebaugh’s Buccaneers finished 3-18 overall and 2-15 in the Big South but had two wins in their last four games.

"The timing of this pause comes at a very difficult time for our entire program, and we all feel great disappointment for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans," CSU Director of Athletics Jeff Barber said. "We will continue to work with the CSU Pandemic Task Force to have our teams competing as safe and quickly as possible."

The CSU women’s basketball team (6-16, 4-14) is scheduled to play in the Big South Tournament starting March 6. CSU's two-game series at USC Upstate scheduled for Feb. 26-27 was postponed, and the Big South Conference announced it is working with the schools to reschedule those games.

College of Charleston still is set to play in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament scheduled for March 6-9 in Harrisonburg, Va. The Cougars, 9-9 overall, are 6-4 in CAA play and in third place behind James Madison (8-1) and Northeastern (8-2).

Coach Earl Grant’s team, juggling COVID-19 pauses, has played only five games since Jan. 17.

The Cougars were booked to play at last-place UNC-Wilmington on Thursday and against the Seahawks at home on Saturday to close out the regular season.

CSU’s pause, implemented by the CSU Pandemic Task Force, impacts the following sports and scheduled games:

• Feb. 24: men’s basketball vs. USC Upstate

• Feb. 25: women’s tennis vs. College of Charleston; volleyball vs. USC Upstate

• Feb. 26: football Blue-Gold scrimmage, volleyball vs. USC Upstate, women’s basketball at USC Upstate, softball at Chanticleer Classic

• Feb. 27: men’s basketball in first round of Big South Conference Tournament, track at Savannah State, women’s basketball at USC Upstate, softball at Chanticleer Classic, baseball vs. Ball State

• Feb. 28: women’s tennis at Davidson, women’s soccer vs. UNC Asheville, softball at Chanticleer Classic, women's golf at Kiawah Classic, baseball vs. Ball State

• March 1: women's golf at Kiawah Classic

• March 2: women's golf at Kiawah Classic, men's golf vs. Drexel

• March 3: women's tennis vs. Campbell, women's soccer at Winthrop.

