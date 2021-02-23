COVID-19 ends CSU basketball season, College of Charleston pauses again

Charleston Southern on Tuesday suspended all athletic department activities until March 1 and College of Charleston postponed its final two regular-season men’s basketball games, both citing COVID-19 problems at the respective schools.

For CSU it means the basketball season is over for the men’s team; the Big South Conference Tournament is set to start Saturday.

Head coach Barclay Radebaugh’s Buccaneers finished 3-18 overall and 2-15 in the Big South but with two wins in their last four games.

College of Charleston still is scheduled to play in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament scheduled for March 6-9 in Harrisonburg, Va. The Cougars, 9-9 overall, are 6-4 in CAA play and in third place behind James Madison (8-1) and Northeastern (8-2).

Head coach Earl Grant’s team, juggling COVID-19 pauses, has played only five games since Jan. 17.

The Cougars were booked to play at last-place UNC-Wilmington on Thursday and against the Seahawks at home on Saturday to close out the regular season.

CSU’s pause, implemented by the CSU Pandemic Task Force, impacts the following sports and scheduled games:

• Feb. 24, men’s basketball vs. USC Upstate

• Feb. 25, women’s tennis vs. College of Charleston; volleyball vs. USC Upstate

• Feb. 26, football Blue-Gold scrimmage, volleyball vs. USC Upstate, women’s basketball at USC Upstate

• Feb. 27, men’s basketball in first round of Big South Conference Tournament, track at Savannah State, women’s basketball at USC Upstate

• Feb. 28, women’s tennis at Davidson, women’s soccer vs. UNC Asheville

The CSU women’s basketball team (6-16, 4-14 in the Big South) is scheduled to play in the Big South Tournament starting March 6.

