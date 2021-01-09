College of Charleston's Zep Jasper brings the noise in Cougars' one-point victory

With the game on the line, College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper was fouled on a 3-point attempt with the Cougars trailing Drexel by two points with 0.3 seconds left in regulation.

Yes, that's three-tenths of a second.

Jasper turned to the limited crowd and raised his arms for noise. He then calmly stepped to the line and converted all three free throws to lift the Cougars to a 61-60 win at TD Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The win improved the Cougars to 4-6 overall and 2-1 in CAA play. Drexel falls to 6-3 and 0-1 in league play. The teams will play again on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Jasper finished the game with 10 points, and his three game-winning free throws were his only attempts from the charity stripe in the game.

“I like the noise, it relaxes me,” said Jasper of imploring the crowd for noise. “I feel like everybody is on our side and it helps me relax.”

College of Charleston coach Earl Grant had no problem with the gesture.

“Whatever helps him, I’m fine with it," he said. "I wasn’t the one shooting those free throws. He showed great courage in going to the line and knocking down three free throws under the pressure.”

Senior guard Payton Willis led all scorers with 22 points. Junior forward Cameron Copeland added 11 points off the bench, connecting on five of his six shots from the field.

The Cougars opened the game by missing their first five shots from the field and trailed 13-2 just six minutes into the game. But the shooting improved as the game went on, with the Cougars using a 9-0 run to trim Drexel’s lead to 25-24 with 4:20 to play in the first half.

Drexel put together an 11-2 run to move ahead 36-26 before the Cougars ended the half with five straight points for a 36-31 halftime deficit.

Willis scored 13 points in the opening half while DeAngelo Epps added eight. The Cougars ended up shooting 50 percent (12 of 24) from the field but were out-rebounded 19-12 in the first 20 minutes.

The second-half was tight throughout. Drexel took a 47-43 lead with under 12 minutes remaining but Jasper scored five straight points to tie the game at 52 with seven minutes left.

Trailing, 60-56, Copeland’s basket cut the margin to two. After forcing a shot clock violation on Drexel’s final possession, the game was set up for Jasper’s heroics.

“Just a dogfight,” Grant said. “I thought our players showed great fortitude and toughness today. I give our players a lot of credit. I thought two months ago that it would take this team some time to mature. We’re still in that process of maturing every day.”

Forward James Butler paced Drexel’s effort with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Drexel won the battle of the boards, 35-24.