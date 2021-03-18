College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper has announced that he will transfer to Auburn to play basketball for coach Bruce Pearl.

Jasper, a 6-1 junior, was a second-team all-Colonial Athletic Association pick for the Cougars this season. He also was named to the all-CAA defensive team while averaging 15.6 points and shooting 34.5 percent from 3-point range.

He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

"Bruce Pearl is a very great coach. I love the way he coaches, I love his playing style, I just love the way he is roughing up his players," Jasper told 247Sports. "I think he is one of the best coaches to ever coach this game and I am just grateful and honored to have a coach like Bruce Pearl and be able to commit to him."

Auburn, which went 13-14 overall and 6-11 in the SEC this season, has had guards Justin Powell and Jamal Johnson enter the NCAA's transfer portal, and point guard Sharife Cooper is pondering declaring for the NBA draft.

Four of Jasper's CofC teammates also entered the transfer portal — Brevin Galloway, DeAngelo Epps, Brenden Tucker and Dontavuis King. That leaves a major rebuilding job for Earl Grant's successor as the Cougars' coach. Grant was hired as the new coach at Boston College this week.

Epps has reportedly heard from Hampton, Mount St. Mary's and Western Carolina.

Also in the portal are Charleston Southern senior Phlandrous Fleming and The Citadel senior Kaiden Rice.

Rice, a 6-6 shooting guard, reportedly has interest from North Carolina State and Arizona, among others.