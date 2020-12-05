College of Charleston's rollercoaster week ends with a thud against Furman

A rollercoaster week for College of Charleston basketball ended with a resounding thud on Saturday afternoon at TD Arena.

Southern Conference favorite Furman, a late addition to the Cougars' basketball schedule after No. 19 Richmond had COVID-19 issues, thrashed Charleston by 81-57 before 1,453 spectators.

The 24-point margin of defeat was the Cougars' largest at home since an 80-38 loss to Louisville on Dec. 4, 2012. It was Furman's biggest win over Charleston since a 114-67 thumping in 1952-53.

Furman guard Mike Bothwell hit 6 of 8 from 3-point range for 26 points, and forward Noah Gurley scored 18.

The biggest difference for the 4-0 Paladins might be "point forward" Jalen Slawson; the 6-8 junior from Pinewood Prep in Summerville filled his stat line with 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and three blocks, one assist shy of what might have been the first triple-double in Furman history.

"Got to give Furman credit," said Charleston coach Earl Grant, whose team dropped to 1-2. "They were really good and put on a great performance."

Charleston and Furman put this game together late in the week after No. 19 Richmond had to cancel games against the Cougars (on Wednesday) and Furman (on Saturday).

It wasn't until 2 p.m. Thursday that the schools came to an agreement on an home-and-home series that will send College of Charleston to Greenville next season. Obviously, the Paladins handled the quick turnaround a little bit better.

"It was an emotional week, a lot of ups and downs," said Grant, whose team had lost to ACC power North Carolina and beaten Division I Limestone. "We weren't expecting to play today, so there were a lot of variables that go into it. I think we are a lot better than we played today, but the utmost respect goes to Furman, because they played today."

The Cougars shot just 5 of 23 from 3-point range (21.7 percent) and turned the ball over 15 times, leading to 29 Furman points.

Guard Zep Jasper scored 12 points and forward Dontavius King had 11 for Charleston.

Furman coach Bob Richey's teams have won at least 23 games in each of his three seasons, including a school-record 25 in each of the last two. This team — ranked No. 2 in this week's mid-major poll behind only Gonzaga — could be even better, and a lot of that has to do with the development of Slawson, son of former The Citadel standout Tom Slawson.

Jalen Slawson averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds last season, and has gotten better every year at Furman.

"I told him early, we're going to use you in a different way this season, as sort of point forward type," Richey said. "And I had to convince him, that's the direction the game is going. He's going to be in some mismatch situations with his feet and his skills, and he's really taken to it.

"He was one assist away from a triple-double tonight, and I don't think we've ever had a triple-double on record here at Furman."

Slawson admitted he likes to play against his "hometown" teams such as College of Charleston and The Citadel.

"It's always a little bit different feeling," he said. "I try not to put pressure on myself, but it's different than playing other teams. I feel the same energy before every game, but when I think about it most the night before the game."

Furman started hot, building a 21-8 lead just seven minutes in, and never let the Cougars make a real run. It was 47-23 at the half, and the lead reached 34 at 63-29 with 13:02 to play.

"I credit Earl Grant and his guys for wanting to play," Richey said. "A lot of staffs would say, 'Let's just play a D-2 team and get a win,' but I think we both wanted to be challenged so that we can improve."

And that's what Grant expects from his team before the Cougars host Marshall on Wednesday.

"We will learn from this and grow," he said.'

• College of Charleston guard Brevin Galloway, who did not play against Limestone on Nov. 28, returned to the lineup and played 25 minutes with five points on 2 of 9 shooting ... The Cougars' shooting woes extended to the foul line, where they were just 6 of 14. Furman was 5 of 6, all them by Slawson ... Furman is at Cincinnati on Wednesday.