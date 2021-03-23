College of Charleston's Brevin Galloway his following his coach to Boston College.
Galloway, a 6-2 guard, announced on March 23 that he will transfer to Boston College to play for former Cougars coach Earl Grant, hired at BC a week ago.
Galloway averaged 15 points and shot 41.9 percent from 3-point range in four games for College of Charleston this season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
“It came down to the relationship I had with Coach Grant,” Galloway told 24/7 Sports. “I've known him since I was 10 years old, and obviously he trusts me, even after knee surgery. When I tore my ACL, he still wanted me to come there and play in the ACC and trusted me, so that was really the dealbreaker for me. Also playing in the ACC is a crazy experience and an opportunity I couldn't turn down, so I'm excited about it.”
Gallloway also had interest from Hofstra, Kansas State, Vanderbilt and VCU.
“(Grant) wants me to come in there and produce and average anywhere from 14-17 points per game,” he said. “He's going to put me in the position to be a scorer. I'm going to have to be able to produce and I really don't know who he is returning or what guys we have as of now, but he knows I'm more than capable of scoring 15 a night in the ACC. I’m just trying to get my name out there and be a scorer and playmaker, so I'm excited.”
Galloway is one of six Charleston players to enter the transfer portal after the season.
Guard Zep Jasper has committed to Auburn, and forward Dontavius King to North Carolina Central. DeAngelo Epps, Brenden Tucker and Jeffrey Pizano-McInnis also are in the portal.