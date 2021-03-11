College of Charleston junior guard Zep Jasper has entered his name in the NCAA's transfer portal, he announced on March 11.
The 6-1 Jasper was named second-team all-Colonial Athletic Association this season after averaging a team-best 15.6 points for the 9-10 Cougars, including 27 points in Charleston's 80-75 loss to eventual CAA champ Drexel in the league tournament.
Jasper has two seasons of eligibility left. He shot 34.5 percent from 3-point range and was named to the CAA's all-defensive team.
"When I came here three years ago, I was a young man from Augusta looking for an opportunity and chance to fulfill a lifelong dream," he posted on Twitter. "Coach (Earl) Grant gave me an opportunity to make that dream a reality. I am forever grateful for him and the College for their love and support.
"I have grown so much over the last three years, not only as a basketball player but most importantly as a young man and student," he wrote. "All of my success would not be possible without my family, coaches and teammates."
Citadel guard Kaiden Rice entered his name into the portal on March 10, and has reportedly received interest from North Carolina State and Arizona, among other schools.
11 out ✌🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ktcH9YQm6y— K-Dogg 🎒🏀 (@kaidenrice11) March 11, 2021
Charleston Southern sophomore guard Malik Battle also is in the portal, along with senior forward Ty Jones.