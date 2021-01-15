College of Charleston's 6-11 Aussie loves vinyl and making 3-pointers

If you see a lanky-haired 7-footer prowling the record rack at your favorite vinyl shop, don't be afraid to look up and say, 'G'day, mate!"

It's just Keegan Harvey, College of Charleston's album collecting, 3-point shooting freshman from Australia.

"Any good, original classic rock," says Harvey, who spins his vinyl on a sweet Audio Technica turntable. "Pink Floyd, The Smiths, The Beatles. Anything I listen to on my phone, I try to get a vinyl copy of."

Harvey is listed at 6-11, though Cougars coach Earl Grant sometimes refers to him as a "7-footer." He comes by his height and his love of classic rock honestly; his father, Tom Harvey, is a 6-9 American who played pro ball in Argentina and Australia, where Tom met Keegan's mom, Jacqueline. He remembers hearing Bruce Springsteen songs throughout his childhood.

Pink Floyd and The Smiths might not make it onto the Cougars' locker room soundtrack, but Harvey has proven a good fit in College of Charleston's rotation as Grant's team has gotten off to a 3-1 start in the Colonial Athletic Association. The 5-6 Cougars host first-place Northeastern (5-5, 4-0) in 1 p.m. games Saturday and Sunday, with the CAA lead on the line.

As a backup to starting center Osinachi Smart, Harvey hit all three of his shots (including two 3-pointers) for eight points with four rebounds and two blocks in just 14 minutes as Charleston beat Drexel by 73-68 last Sunday to complete a two-game sweep. In CAA play, he's averaging 10.5 minutes and 4.3 points while shooting 55.6 percent from 3-point range.

Not bad for a guy who spent 17 days in the hospital last fall with a collapsed lung.

Harvey suffered from spontaneous pneumothorax, which occurs often in tall, thin males between the ages of 20 and 40.

"I had never heard of it," Harvey said. "But the doctors weren't surprised when they saw how tall I was. They said, 'It's okay, this happens a lot in tall people.'"

Grant said Harvey had been having a breathing issue during preseason workouts.

"We thought he'd be in the hospital for two or three days," the coach said. "But it turned into 17. He's bounced back well from that, and is starting to find his rhythm and his flow."

Harvey grew up in Newcastle, Australia, a harbor city of some 300,000 just up the coast of the Tasmanian Sea from Sydney. His father played pro basketball for the Newcastle Falcons, and Keegan spent time going to the beach, exploring the outback and playing soccer, tennis and field hockey.

"For a long time, I wanted to be a tennis player," he said.

At age 11, he began to focus more on basketball, and during his sophomore year of high school, he shot up from 6-2 to about 6-8. As his AAU team made trips to play tournaments in America, Harvey began to think about playing college basketball in the U.S.

Miles Cherry, a 6-8 forward from Newcastle, came to the U.S. to play for Lafayette. And Harvey grew up admiring Patty Mills, a star player from Canberra who plays for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA.

Harvey chose to play his senior year at Montverde Academy in Florida, a prep school that boasts one of the best high school programs in the nation. There he played with stars such as Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State and Scottie Barnes of Florida State, both projected as future NBA players.

"That really helped me transition from Australian and European style basketball," Harvey said. "Playing with those guys was a big jump for me and really prepared me for the next level in college."

At Montverde, Harvey caught the eye of Cougars assistant coach J.D. Powell. Grant and Powell were looking for "a big guy who was long and skilled," Grant said.

"We liked his length and skill, and Coach Powell was very high on him," Grant said. "He could really shoot the ball, and in eighth and ninth grade he was really a 6-3 wing who could shoot. Then he had that growth spurt, and now he's a stretch center who can make the outside shot.

"He's so much different from Osinachi Smart, our starting center, who is more physical and athletic around the basket. Keegan brings a different element with his ability to pass and shoot, so they complement each other real well."

After a 2-6 start, the Cougars have won three straight as a lot of new players start to mesh together. As a systems engineering major, Harvey knows what that's about.

"Since our conference season started, we've really been cohesive," Harvey said. "I feel really good about how all the players are trusting each other."