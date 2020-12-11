College of Charleston victory dimmed by injury to top scorer Brevin Galloway

With top scorer Brevin Galloway watching from the stands in the second half, crutches by his side, College of Charleston put the finishing touches on its first Division I victory of the season Friday night.
But the good cheer and confidence that would normally spark from a 90-63 win over South Carolina State at TD Arena was dimmed by the injury to Galloway, a 6-2 guard and the Cougars' team leader.
Sophomore guard Brenden Tucker came off the bench to lead Charleston with 16 points without missing a shot. Guards Zep Jasper and Payton Willis scored 12 and 11, respectively, as the Cougars improved to 2-3 after losses to North Carolina, Furman and Marshall.
Galloway, who scored his 13 points in just nine minutes, went down hard about midway through the first half, falling to the court at the Cougars' offensive end. He was helped off the floor to the bench, where trainers wrapped an ice pack around his left knee. At halftime, Galloway was helped off the court again as he avoided putting any weight on the leg.
He came back out with a pair of crutches to watch the second half from a seat in the front row behind the Cougars' bench.
"The doctors will evaluate him tonight, but he hasn't had an MRI yet," said coach Earl Grant. "It certainly didn't look good, but we don't know for sure what the situation is. He'll have it looked at tonight or tomorrow, and we'll know more then."
The Cougars have exams next week and are off until a Dec. 18 home game against Western Carolina, so Charleston has some time to adjust if Galloway is out for an extended period.
"Certainly he's a special player and a special person, and has meant a lot to this program," Grant said. "So the biggest challenge will be feeling bad for him, it it's something serious. But other than that, it's next man up."
Tucker, a fleet-footed 6-3, 180-pounder from Lawrenceville, Ga., announced his candidacy for next man up. He made all nine of his shots, including two from 3-point range and four from the foul line, in just 16 minutes, and the Cougars went 25 of 26 from the foul line against S.C. State (0-6).
"Coach always talks about next man up, so we knew we had to step up and come up with the win," said Tucker, averaging 3.3 points and 17 minutes coming in.
Grant said Tucker has been itching to prove himself since arriving on campus.
"It's been hard for him, because he just hasn't had a chance to play," Grant said. "He's been behind some good guards, but that's what we recruited him for. He had a chance tonight and he delivered. He's very talented, very fast and he stepped up tonight and accepted the challenge."
The Cougars led by 25-16 when Galloway was hurt with 9:11 left in the first half.
The lead reached 13 before the Bulldogs staged a comeback, with Isaiah Felder's 3-pointer cutting the gap to 35-31 with 3:20 left. The Cougars closed the half on a 9-2 run for a 44-33 lead at the break, with Tucker driving for two buckets and guard Willis knocking down a trey.
Keegan Harvey, a 6-11 freshman from Australia, provided some first-half energy for Charleston with six points and two rebounds, and finished with eight points and four boards. Donatvius King was the fifth Cougar in double figures with 10 points.
Looking Ahead
The Cougars are off until a Dec. 18 home game against Western Carolina, and finish off their non-conference slate at Georgia State on Dec. 21.