College of Charleston tries to buck basketball's COVID pause trend

College of Charleston returns to the basketball court for the first time in three weeks on Feb. 6-7 against Towson.

What will the Cougars look like after their COVID-19 induced break?

Yeah, coach Earl Grant is not sure, either.

"If you talk to me 10 days from now, I'll have a better answer after we play some games," said Grant, whose Cougars return to action with a two-game Colonial Athletic Association set against Towson at TD Arena. "I just don't know the effect on the physical and conditioning part of the game.

"This is our first time coming off a pause, and I'm not sure exactly what the impact on us will be."

The Cougars are 5-8 overall and 3-3 in the CAA and were coming off two losses at home to Northeastern (Jan. 16-17) when their season was paused on Jan. 21. Two-game sets against William & Mary and James Madison, both on the road, were postponed.

Grant said his team had one player test positive and five others were quarantined due to contact tracing. The other players were able to continue to work out individually, but the team did not return to full practice until Feb. 3.

"We continued to practice over that time, but a lot of it was virtual," he said. "We tried to do a lot of things to stimulate our minds and keep the guys engaged in understanding our system."

All players should be available for the Towson games, with the possible exception of the one who tested positive for COVID-19, Grant said.

"He's feeling fine, but there are some things he has to do for return of play," Grant said. "We'll just see how that goes."

Returning to play after a lengthy pause has been difficult for some teams in the Cougars' orbit.

Western Carolina, for example, had a two-week pause after a 76-70 overtime win at College of Charleston on Dec. 18. The Catamounts were 7-2 at at that point, but lost seven straight games upon their return.

Clemson was off to a 9-1 start before its COVID-19 pause, then lost three straight games by an average of 21 points.

"Some teams have struggled coming out of COVID, and some have flourished," Grant said. "I think you just have to take inventory and the pulse of your own team and try to figure out what's best for you."

Cougars guard Brenden Tucker was coming into his own before the pause, averaging 24 points over the last three games. He scored a career-high 36 in a 73-68 win over Drexel on Jan. 10.

Towson (3-10, 2-6) had four games postponed in early January, and has lost its last five games. Senior guard Zane Martin is averaging 15.7 points, but the Tigers are the worst 3-point shooting team in the CAA at 28.8 percent.