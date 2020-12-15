College of Charleston top scorer Brevin Galloway out for the season

College of Charleston has confirmed that top scorer Brevin Galloway is out for the rest of the college basketball season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Galloway, a 6-2 guard averaging 15 points per game for the 2-3 Cougars, injured his knee in the first half of a 90-63 win over South Carolina State on Dec. 11. He was helped of the court, then returned to the bench at halftime on crutches.

In four games this season, Galloway shot 41.9 percent from behind the 3-point line, with a career-high 27 points against Marshall on Dec. 9.

“I am a firm believer that God does not make mistakes,” Galloway said. “What I will lose this year, He will make up for it in the future. I am happy, blessed and extremely thankful for the support and love from Cougar Nation!”

Galloway graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, and is pursuing his master’s degree in communication. He has played in 75 career games with 66 starts since his redshirt freshman year in 2017-18 and ranks 20th all-time in career steals (115) and 15th in career 3-pointers made (139) in the school's record books.

With Galloway out, more minutes are likely to fall to transfer guard Payton Willis, junior Zep Jasper and 6-3 sophomore Brenden Tucker, who came off the bench to score 16 points against S.C. State.

"The biggest challenge will be feeling bad for (Brevin)," coach Earl Grant said after the S.C. State game. "But other than, it will be next man up. We have to play basketball. We'll adjust some things we do, maybe try to focus more on defense, and maybe change the pace of the game."

The Cougars are home against Western Carolina on Friday.