College of Charleston to host Furman Saturday as COVID-19 churns college basketball

Fresh off an upset at college basketball power Kentucky on Sunday, No. 19 Richmond was supposed to visit College of Charleston on Wednesday and host Furman on Saturday.

Thanks to a positive COVID-19 test on its team, Richmond was forced to cancel both games.

Now, in an example of how scheduling works in the coronavirus era, College of Charleston (1-1) will host 3-0 Furman at 2 p.m. Saturday at TD Arena.

The game will be part of a new home-and-home series with Furman, College of Charleston announced.

The teams last met in 2014-15, as Cougars coach Earl Grant opened his tenure with a 75-40 win in Greenville. Charleston has won the last four games against the Paladins.

College of Charleston has lost to North Carolina and defeated Limestone, while Furman has won against Tusculum, USC Upstate and Southern Wesleyan.

According to reports, some 39 Division I basketball programs have currently paused activities due to COVID-19. Just this week, Charleston Southern had to cancel a home game against St. Andrews due to a positive case in the St. Andrews' program.

Teams currently paused include Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Elon, Gardner-Webb, and William & Mary.