College of Charleston will name Winthrop's Pat Kelsey as its new basketball coach, Cougars athletic director Matt Roberts said Thursday.

The school's board of trustees held an emergency meeting March 25 to confirm Kelsey's contract.

Kelsey, 45, has been Winthrop's coach since 2012-13 with a record of of 195-95 (.663) in nine seasons, including a 109-46 mark (.703) in the Big South Conference. The Eagles have won or shared four Big South regular-season titles in that time, earning three bids to the NCAA Tournament.

In 2017, Kelsey was named the new head coach at Massachusetts, but returned to Winthrop a couple of days later.

He was an assistant at Xavier and Wake Forest before being named head coach at Winthrop. He played at Wyoming and at Xavier and is a native of Ohio.

Kelsey's salary at Winthrop is $247,500 per year, so he will likely double that figure at College of Charleston. Former coach Earl Grant, hired by Boston College on March 15, was earning $651,000 per year.

Aside from his success as a coach, Kelsey is noted for an impassioned speech he gave in 2012 after the Sandy Hook school shooting incident in which 26 people were killed, including 20 children.

"Parents, teachers, rabbis, priests, coaches, everybody needs to step up. This has to be a time for change," he said.

Kelsey gave that speech during an interview after a 10-point loss at Ohio State.

"When I walked into the press conference, I had never been in a chair with a microphone in front of me with that many cameras," Kelsey, who has two young daughters, later told USA Today. "Something came over me. I don't know if it was divine intervention or what, but it struck me that I had a platform that very few people in the world have."

Kelsey's speech led to a relationship with some of the Sandy Hook parents. They were honored at a Winthrop game in 2014, with each Eagles player wearing the name of a child who was killed at Sandy Hook on the back of his jersey. Some players had to wear two names, according to a Sporting News article.

At College of Charleston, Kelsey will inherit a roster that's been depleted by the NCAA transfer portal after the Cougars went 9-10 in Grant's final season.

Top scorer Zep Jasper has committed to transfer to Auburn, and guard Brevin Galloway will follow Grant to Boston College. The 6-2 senior suffered a season-ending knee injury four games into the season.

Forward Dontavius King has committed to North Carolina Central, while DeAngelo Epps, Brenden Tucker and Jeffrey Pizano-McInnis are in the portal.

The last time College of Charleston hired a coach from Winthrop, in 2006, Gregg Marshall changed his mind while driving back to Rock Hill after his news conference in Charleston.