College of Charleston to bring football mentality to CAA basketball format

Before Earl Grant was a college basketball player, a rising star in the coaching ranks and then head coach at College of Charleston, he was a defensive back.

Grant played football at Stall High School, helping the Warriors to the Lower State title game in 1995.

Grant will put some of that football experience to work this season as the Cougars embark on an unusual Colonial Athletic Association basketball season, beginning Saturday and Sunday with back-to-back games at Delaware.

The CAA adopted the new format to help teams cope with the coronavirus pandemic by cutting down on travel and keeping players in as much of a "bubble" as possible for weekend games. Teams will generally play back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday at the same venue.

For Grant, that means practicing all week for one opponent, much the way a football team does.

"I think you have to do it more like a football program," said Grant, whose Cougars went 2-5 in non-conference play. "Early in the week is more mental, middle of the week is more physical, and then at the end of the week you back off again, just shoulder pads and helmets.

"It's different, really different. You feel like you are preparing for a bowl game more than a typical week when you play two games against different teams during a week. But we'll just follow our process the best we can."

The CAA format is similar to the one being used by the Big South Conference, which includes Charleston Southern. The Southern Conference, which includes The Citadel, is going with a Wednesday-Saturday format that's similar to its usual schedule.

"We thought it was best from a health and safety standpoint, and from an economic standpoint," said CAA commissioner Joe D'Antonio. "And it also fit perfectly into the testing cadence that our members have. They are required to have test three times a week on alternating days, not on back-to-back days. We thought that put us into the best position."

The format means quick adjustments must be made from the first game to the second. And a loss in the first game could crank up the pressure on the losing team in the second game.

"You are going to play a team, and one way or the other have to come back and play them again the next day," said James Madison coach Mark Byington, a former College of Charleston assistant. "You are either going to be feeling good about the first day, or your guys are going to have a little edge to them because they lost.

"To get a sweep in a weekend, I think it's going to be huge for whoever can do that. And then to avoid getting swept is the other thing. Teams that can do that will be at the top of the league for sure."

The Cougars have lost two straight since losing top scorer Brevin Galloway to a knee injury on Dec. 11; he is slated to have surgery in the next week or so. In losses to Western Carolina and Georgia State without Galloway, the Cougars have averaged 62.5 points and 31.9 percent from 3-point range. In four games with Galloway, they averaged 69.8 points and 35 percent from 3-point range.

Delaware is 2-3 in non-conference play, with only one victory over a Division I squad, a 68-65 win over George Washington. Senior guard Ryan Allen is averaging 15.6 points, but shooting just 28.2 percent from 3-point range. Kevin Anderson, a 6-5 senior wing, is at 14.4 points per game; 6-10 Dylan Painter, a transfer from Villanova, is averaging 9 points and 9.2 rebounds.