College of Charleston sweeps Towson as Cam Copeland comes up big

Zep Jasper calls him "Baby Kevin Durant", a nickname that's hard to live up to.

College of Charleston junior Cam Copeland might not ever reach the heights of the NBA great, but he started to come into his own this weekend.

A day after sinking a clutch 3-pointer to force overtime in a win over Towson, Copeland came up big again against the Tigers on Feb. 7.

The 6-7 guard scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds, and kicked off the game-sealing run with another clutch jumper as the Cougars completed a two-game sweep of Towson with a 66-53 win at TD Arena.

Jasper scored 17 points and Payton Willis 13 as the Cougars, playing their first weekend set since Jan. 16-17, improved to 7-8 overall and 5-3 in the Colonial Athletic Association, good for fourth place in this COVID-addled season.

Copeland hit 4 of 6 shots from the field and all six of his free throws to back up his 10 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 90-88, double-OT win over Towson. It's only the second time he's scored in double figures in back-to-back games.

"I call him Baby Kevin Durant because he has all the skills and tools at 6-7," Jasper said. "He's got a bright future and has a lot of confidence. I think that shot on Saturday gave him a lot of confidence. It's like an energy booster."

Copeland was averaging just 13.4 minutes and 2.8 points through 14 games, but played 30 minutes on Saturday and 28 on Sunday.

"Cam is a talented player, and obviously he wanted to play more," Grant said. "He did a great job of stepping up and making big shots. These are the most minutes he's played in Division I, and he's got a lot of room to grow. But he's definitely moving in the right direction."

Copeland's emergence helped the Cougars as they returned from a two-week pause due to a positive COVD-19 test. Willis and Jasper both played 42 minutes in the double-OT game, then came back to play 35 and 31 minutes, respectively, on Sunday against Towson (3-12, 2-8).

"I thought the guys responded well and played with energy after that slugfest on Saturday," Grant said. "I have to give credit to our strength and conditioning coach and athletic trainer, Marc Proto and Chris Horschel, for getting them ready during the pause."

Charleston held Towson guard Zane Martin, who scored 34 points on Saturday, to 12 points on 5 of 16 from the floor. Towson shot just 30.5 percent and made just 3 of 18 from 3-point range.

"He was unbelievable on Saturday," Grant said. "We talked about, should we make adjustments? But our adjustment was just doing the same thing we did yesterday, but do it better, at a higher level.

"We contested his shots, we didn't let him turn the corner and get down in the paint. When you are in ball-screen defense, the other three guys who are not in the ball screen are important. We did a better job of zoning the lane and not giving up pick-and-roll dunks like we did on Saturday."

Still, Towson cut a 17-point deficit to 47-44 with 8:55 to play on a Martin drive, and trailed by just 52-48 with 7:26 to play.

But the Cougars responded with a 12-2 run, sparked by a Copeland jumper and capped off by 3-pointers from Willis and Jasper, for a 64-50 edge with just 1:44 left.

Now, Charleston stands in fourth place in the CAA, two games in the loss column behind first-place Northeastern (7-1).

"I really haven't gotten into the records in the league," Grant said. "But I know we're making progress after what I saw this weekend."

The Cougars looked like the fresher team early in this one, ripping off a 25-6 run for a 36-21 lead at the half.

Towson made just 7 of 29 shots (24.1 percent) in the first half, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range. Martin, who made 12 of 23 in Saturday's loss, was just 2 of 9 for six points in the first half on Sunday.

Charleston, meanwhile, shot 50 percent from the floor and 4 of 5 from distance in the first 20 minutes, with Jasper scoring 10 points.

The Tigers played a fourth straight game without the Uyaelunmo brothers, 6-7 Solomon and 7-0 Victor, both starters out due to contact tracing. The pair average 10.1 points and 11.7 rebounds between them.

The game was officiated by the crew of Roger Ayers, Mike Roberts and Ted Valentine, which worked the North Carolina-Duke game on Saturday night in Durham, N.C.

The Cougars are slated to host CAA foe Elon on Feb. 13-14 at TD Arena.

Elon's two-game set this weekend with UNC Wilmington was postponed just hours before tip-off of the first game. Elon has had seven CAA games postponed due to COVID-19 issues, and hasn't played at home since Dec. 19.