College of Charleston seeks way forward without top scorer Brevin Galloway

Already faced with the challenges of blending in six newcomers and dealing with COVID-19, College of Charleston basketball coach Earl Grant now faces what may be an even more difficult task.

Just five games into the season, Grant must figure out a way forward for the Cougars without their top scorer, senior guard Brevin Galloway.

Galloway suffered a torn ACL in his left knee against South Carolina State on Dec. 11, and is scheduled to have reconstructive surgery in the next 10 days or so.

Meanwhile, the 2-3 Cougars finish out a five-game, pre-Christmas homestand against Western Carolina at 7 p.m. Friday at TD Arena, then face their final non-conference game on Monday at Georgia State before starting play in the Colonial Athletic Association on Jan. 2 at Delaware.

Weekend Basketball Western Carolina (6-2) at College of Charleston (2-3) 7 p.m. Friday, TD Arena The Citadel (5-0) at Longwood (1-5) 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Farmville, Va.

They'll have to do it all without Galloway, averaging 15 points and shooting 41.9 percent from 3-point range through five games.

"It's a big loss," said junior guard Zep Jasper, the team's No. 2 scorer at 14 ppg. "We've got people who can step up, though. It's just about who is ready, who is ready to step up and take Brevin's place."

Grant said Thursday that 6-5 junior DeAngelo Epps will replace Galloway in the starting lineup against Western Carolina (6-2). Epps is averaging 3.8 points in 20.8 minutes per game through five games, shooting 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

Galloway's absence will likely mean more minutes for 6-3 junior Brenden Tucker and 6-7 junior Cameron Copeland, as well. Tucker scored 16 points in the 90-63 win over S.C. State.

"We've got several guys who have been anxious for more playing time, and they get it now," Grant said. "That's what we've been able to work on in practice this week, and 32 minutes in the last game without Brevin.

"Obviously, it changes a little bit how you play and what you want to do, but you make the adjustment and go out and try to beat people."

More of the load also will fall on Jasper and 6-4 transfer guard Payton Willis, who is averaging 11.8 points and is 9 of 19 from 3-point range.

Western Carolina had won four straight before a 93-68 loss at VCU on Tuesday. The Catamounts have four players averaging at least 12.6 points, led by guard Mason Faulker at 16.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Sophomore Xavier Cork is an athletic 6-9 forward averaging 16 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks, and 6-1 senior Matt Halvorsen is averaging 16 points while shooting 42.5 percent from 3-point range.