College of Charleston picked 6th in CAA basketball. Galloway, Willis earn preseason honors.

With Grant Riller preparing for the NBA draft, College of Charleston basketball is entering a new era of sorts.

The No. 2 scorer in Cougars' history, Riller led the team to berths in the NIT and NCAA tournaments during his four seasons, earning first-team honors in the Colonial Athletic Association three times.

"When you lose a guy like Grant, people say, 'Wow, that's a big loss,'" says Cougars coach Earl Grant. "And it is."

That's a major reason the Cougars were picked to finish sixth in the 10-team CAA in a poll of league coaches and media on Wednesday. Defending champion Hofstra is the preseason favorite, with Delaware, Drexel and Towson also picking up first-place votes.

But coach Grant, entering his seventh season at College of Charleston, likes the team that will begin the post-Riller era. Senior guard Brevin Galloway was named to the preseason second-team all-CAA squad, while transfer guard Payton Willis from Minnesota was honorable mention. Junior guard Zep Jasper started 30 games a year ago, and 6-8 senior Osinachi Smart started 12.

"We do have three guys who started over 80 games among them," said Grant, whose team was 17-14 overall and 11-7 in the CAA last year. "And with the addition of Payton Willis, I'm excited about this team. I feel like we have some sophomores who are ready to take the next step, so I really like this team."

Willis, a 6-4 guard, averaged 8.9 points and 3.6 rebounds at Minnesota last year. Another transfer, 6-8 senior Lorenzo Edwards, should bolster the frontcourt after averaging 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds at St. Joseph's last season.

Grant was an assistant coach at Clemson when he first recruited Willis, then coming out of high school in Fayetteville, Ark.

"I've known him for a while, and I think that relationship with him over the years helped ease the transition," Grant said. "He's a savvy veteran, big and athletic and smart, can score and has great leadership and experience."

The Cougars are just two weeks away from their season opener on Nov. 25 at North Carolina. They open CAA play with two games at Delaware on Jan. 2 and 3.

• James Madison's Matt Lewis was named preseason player of the year, with Drexel's James Butler and Camren Wynter, Hofstra's Isaac Kante and Towson's Zane Martin on the first team ... Former C of C assistant coach Mark Byington is now the head coach at James Madison after seven seasons at Georgia Southern.