College of Charleston No. 3 seed in CAA tourney; The Citadel No. 8 in SoCon

College of Charleston and The Citadel learned their seeds in their respective league basketball tournaments as the regular season came to a close on Feb. 27.
The Cougars are the No. 3 seed in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament and will face No. 6 Drexel at 8:30 p.m. March 7 in Harrisonburg, Va.
The Citadel is the No. 8 seed in the Southern Conference tournament and will play No. 9 Western Carolina at 5:30 p.m. March 5 in Asheville, N.C.
College of Charleston (9-9, 6-4) swept two games from Drexel (9-7, 4-5) during the regular season, winning by 61-60 and 73-68 at TD Arena on Jan. 9-10.
James Madison (13-6, 8-2), coached by former Charleston assistant Mark Byington, earned the top seed in the CAA Tournament.
In the SoCon, The Citadel (12-11, 5-11) split two games with Western Carolina (11-15, 4-13) during the season, losing 76-75 at WCU on on Feb. 1 and winning by 74-63 on Feb. 6 at McAlister Field House.
UNC Greensboro (17-8, 12-5) earned the No. 1 seed and regular-season title after Wofford edged Furman by 74-73 on Saturday. Wofford (15-8, 12-5) is the No. 2 seed and Furman (16-8, 10-5) the third seed.
2021 Hercules Tires CAA Men’s Basketball Championship
March 6-9 – Atlantic Union Bank Center – Harrisonburg, Va.
Saturday, March 6 – First Round
G1 - #8 Elon vs. #9 Towson – 3 p.m.
G2 - #7 William & Mary vs. #10 UNCW – 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 7 – Quarterfinals
G3 - #4 Hofstra vs. #5 Delaware – 11 a.m.
G4 - #1 James Madison vs. Elon/Towson winner – 2:30 p.m.
G5 - #2 Northeastern vs. William & Mary/UNCW winner – 6 p.m.
G6 - #3 Charleston vs. #6 Drexel – 8:30 p.m.
Monday, March 8 – Semifinals
G7 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 – 6 p.m.
G8 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 – 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9 - Championship
G9 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 – 7 p.m.
2021 Ingles Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Championship presented by General Shale schedule
Game 1 - (8) The Citadel vs. (9) Western Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2 - (7) Mercer vs. (10) Samford, 8 p.m.9-
Saturday, March 6 (ESPN+/Nexstar)
Game 3 - (1) UNCG vs. Game 1 winner, 12 p.m.
Game 4 - (4) Chattanooga vs. (5) ETSU, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5 - (2) Wofford vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6 - (3) Furman vs. (6) VMI, 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 7 (ESPNU)
Game 7 - Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 8 - Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, March 8 (ESPN)
Championship game, 7 p.m.