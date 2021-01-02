College of Charleston misses at buzzer to drop CAA opener at Delaware

College of Charleston basketball coach Earl Grant and the Cougars spent all week preparing for their first two Colonial Athletic Association games this weekend at Delaware.

But in the end, it was a freshman who barely rates a mention on the scouting report who made the difference in the opener.

Gianmarco Arletti, a 6-6 wing from Italy who had not scored a point in five games, scored his first 21 points of the season to lead the Blue Hens past the Cougars, 70-67, at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Del., on Saturday.

The Cougars (2-6, 0-1) never led in the game, but had a chance to tie at the buzzer when guard Payton Willis got open for a 3-pointer. His shot rimmed out, and Charleston lost its third straight game.

Willis scored 21 points and Zep Jasper added 13 for the Cougars, who scored 44 points in the second half and cut a 13-point lead down to one three different times in the final two minutes.

Arletti and fellow freshman Andrew Carr, a 6-9 forward, came into the game averaging a combined 4.4 points per game, all of them by Carr. Against the Cougars, they combined to go 13 of 22 from the field and 6 of 12 from 3-point range, with Carr scoring 15 points.

The Blue Hens (3-3, 1-0) got only nine points from their top two scorers, Ryan Allen and Kevin Anderson, who were a combined 2 of 12 from the field. Anderson played just two minutes after getting hurt.

"I thought we needed to hold this team to 65 or less points," Grant said on his post-game radio show. "I really felt that was our number. And when you look at our defensive breakdowns, we had a couple of guys who had out-of-body experiences on us. Some of it was our breakdowns, when we weren't there to contest their shots, and that's on us."

Both Arletti and Carr will get plenty of attention as the Cougars prepare for a 2 p.m. Sunday rematch with Delaware in the CAA's new back-to-back format for this COVID-19 season. The Cougars also must slow down 6-10 Dylan Painter, a transfer from Villanova who had 16 points and six rebounds.

"We've got to make adjustments," Grant said. "The kid (Arletti) was really good. For him to go 8 for 13 and lead them in scoring, that's a big deal and a big lift for them."

The Cougars trailed 64-63 inside the final minute when DeAngelo Epps appeared to draw a charging foul on Carr. But the officials eventually reversed the call, and Carr made a free throw followed by two more from Allen for a 67-63 lead.

"They called the charging foul, and it was our ball down one," Grant said. "But instead, they called a cylinder foul, saying our guy was too close. So when the guy dipped his shoulder, it was a foul on us. They had called the charge, and we thought we had made a big play when we needed it. But it turned against us."

Epps finished with nine points, five rebounds, two assists and a block and a steal. Keegan Harvey, a 6-11 freshman, hit two 3-pointers for six points, and Osinachi Smart had eight points and nine rebounds for the Cougars, who shot 21 of 26 from the foul line.

The Cougars struggled to score early and late in the first half, trailing by 33-23 at the break.

Charleston missed its first six shots from the field with three turnovers before Harvey scored the team's first bucket on a 3-pointer with 11:28 left in the half.

The Cougars cut a 10-point gap to 19-18 on a Jasper trey with 6:14 left, but Delaware responded with a 12-2 run, with Arletti nailing two 3-pointers.