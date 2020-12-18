College of Charleston forces overtime, but falls to Western Carolina

When Payton Willis nailed a miracle 3-pointer with two seconds left to force overtime, College of Charleston fans at TD Arena cheered right through their facemasks.

But OT is right in Western Carolina's comfort zone.

The Catamounts won their fourth overtime game of the young season, outscoring the Cougars by six in the extra frame for a 76-70 win as College of Charleston fell in its first basketball game since losing top scorer Brevin Galloway to a knee injury.

Willis and fellow guard Zep Jasper scored 16 each to pace the 2-4 Cougars, who have lost twice to former Southern Conference foes in WCU (7-2) and Furman.

"It was a tough, gritty game, an uphill climb the whole game," said Charleston coach Earl Grant. "We took the lead in the second half and hit a big shot to get into overtime, so I was excited about our grit and perseverance to keep competing."

Western Carolina made 23 of 35 free throws compared with 11 of 17 for the Cougars, who had forward Dontavius King foul out with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and forward Lorenzo Edwards limited with foul trouble.

"We made too many undisciplined plays with our ability to guard the ball with our feet and not our hands," Grant said. "And then around the basket, not staying down on shot fakes and reaching to the rim and not fouling. They had 35 free throws to our 17. They doubled us, and that's unheard of, I haven't been in that situation before."

Even the NCAA and the coronavirus pandemic worked against the Cougars.

WCU's Corey Hightower, a 6-7 junior transfer from Presbyterian College, became eligible on Wednesday when the NCAA granted an immediate blanket waiver to all transfers. In his first game, Hightower led the Catamounts with 17 points, going 9 of 9 from the foul line with seven rebounds and three assists.

The Cougars actually did a fairly good job against WCU's big three of Mason Faulkner, Xavier Cork and Matt Halvorsen, who average a collective 48 points per game. The trio combined for 38 points on 12-of-25 shooting, with Faulkner scoring 14, Halvorsen 13 and Cork 11.

"Unbelievable," Grant said. "The NCAA, right in the middle of a pandemic, gives the blanket waiver, everybody's eligible. That's life, you can't do anything about it, so no need to complain about it. We just need to continue to work and not get caught up in outside noise.

"There's a lot of labor going into what we are doing. That's why it's called a season, and that's why we have to keep chipping away at it and get to the other side of the turbulence. That's where we are at right now."

Without Galloway and his 42-percent 3-point shooting, the Cougars were just 7 of 26 from distance, with transfer forward Edwards hitting three of them in his 15 minutes. Jasper went was 1 of 8 on 3-pointers and was one of three Cougars to play at least 39 minutes.

Charleston never trailed by more than seven and finally pulled ahead 60-56 with 4:31 left on 3-pointers by Willis and Jasper. But the Cougars were scoreless on their next five possessions, going 0-5 with a turnover as WCU took a 64-60 lead with 2:17 left.

"We wasted some possessions," Grant said. "We had a couple of times where we could have gotten a better shot, and Western took advantage."

Jesper drove for a bucket to make it 66-64 with 14 seconds left, and WCU's Faulkner made just one of two free throws at :10. That set the stage for Willis, who dribbled upcourt and let fly with a long 3-pointer from the right wing, sinking it with two seconds left to force OT.

"We know we are right there, and we'll keep pushing," Willis said. "We know we'll get over the hump eventually."