College of Charleston cranks up the defense in rout of Elon

Bricks are usually bad in basketball, the result of a series of ugly shots.

But College of Charleston likes to stack up as many bricks as possible.

"Bricks are three stops in a row," explained Cougars guard Brenden Tucker. "And once we started getting some of those, we started clicking."

The Cougars stole the ball a season-best 11 times, forced 17 turnovers and held Elon to 33 percent shooting in a 71-53 rout of the Phoenix on Feb. 13 at TD Arena.

The defensive tour de force helped Charleston to a third straight victory since the Cougars had to pause for two weeks due to a positive COVID-19 test. Charleston evened its overall record at 8-8 and is 6-3 in the Colonial Athletic Association, with a rematch against struggling Elon (3-8, 0-7) set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

Zep Jasper, the reigning CAA player of the week, led the Cougars with 16 points, while Tucker added 11 and Dontavius King 10. Guard Payton Willis was just 1 of 8 from the floor, but set the defensive pace with five steals, while DeAngelo Epps added three thefts.

"We were very active with our hands," coach Earl Grant said. "And that was a reflection of our practice this week. We were very competitive in practice this week, and a lot of times, the way you practice is the way you play."

The Cougars led by as many as 31 in the second half before Grant emptied his bench, giving little-used reserves such as Samba Ndiaye and Jeffrey Pizano-McInnis a chance at court time. Athletic dunks by Cam Copeland and King brought the crowd to its feet.

"We love seeing everybody smile," said Tucker. "We preach that in practice, too. If everybody is smiling, we are having a good day."

Grant certainly liked the overall team contributions in this one. Copeland just missed out on double figures with nine points, and Epps added eight points to his six rebounds and three steals. Eight different players made 3-pointers as the Cougars went 12 of 28 from distance.

"Really proud of the energy and effort the guys played with," Grant said. "They hit us with a blow early, but our bench came in and gave us some life, and then it was a total team effort. We had guys subbing in and out of the game, really working hard and being unselfish."

Elon jumped out to a 10-2 lead early, but the Cougars responded with runs of 15-0 and 16-2 to lead by 41-20 at the break. The lead reached 31 at 65-34 with 16:48 left.

Darius Buford scored 15 points to lead Elon, which has lost eight straight after a 3-0 start. The Phoenix have had nine games postponed or canceled due to the pandemic, and haven played just one home game since Dec. 19.