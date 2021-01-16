College of Charleston can't convert late in loss to Northeastern

When College of Charleston coach Earl Grant says the Cougars had plenty of chances to beat Northeastern on Saturday at TD Arena, he's not kidding.

The Cougars had the ball down three points with 30 seconds left when Grant decided not to call timeout and let play continue. He changed his mind with :14 left after the play went nowhere.

After the timeout, guard Payton Willis got free in the corner for a 3-pointer. The ball wedged between the rim and the backboard, leading to a jump ball with the possession arrow favoring the Cougars with 10 seconds left. This time, they got the ball to 6-11 freshman Keegan Harvey; he stepped out of bounds before he could launch a trey.

Those were just the last three chances in a final stretch that saw the Cougars miss six of seven shots, including their final four, in a 67-62 loss to Northeastern in a battle for first place in Colonial Athletic Association basketball.

Charleston (5-6, 3-2) will get a shot at a two-game split with the Huskies (6-5, 5-0) at 1 p.m. today at TD Arena.

"We had our chances," Grant said. "It's disappointing that in the last three minutes, we couldn't make enough winning plays. But we've got to learn from those mistakes and bounce back in a quick turnaround."

Brenden Tucker scored 17 points and Zep Jasper had 14 for the Cougars. Willis had an off night with just seven points, but DeAngelo Epps came off the bench to score 11 points on 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Point guard Tyson Walker scored 20 points for the Huskies, while Jason Strong and Shaquille Walters had 13 each.

Charleston led by 60-57 with 3:36 left, but did not score another basket the rest of the game, going 0 of 4 with three turnovers. Walters stole a Jasper pass and scored on the break as he was fouled by Epps, the 3-point play putting Northeastern up by 62-60 with 1:35 left. Walker hit a trey to stretch the lead to 65-50 with 1:04 to play.

Two free throws by Tucker made it 65-62 with 50 seconds left to set up the final sequence.

"We did not seize the opportunity," Grant said. "We had good looks that didn't go down for us, and they made the plays and we didn't. It's really as simple as that. We did a great job taking care of the ball with six turnovers, but three of them were in the last three minutes."

The game was very close on the stat sheet, with the Cougars shooting 40 percent to 39.6 percent for the Huskies, each team making seven 3-pointers. Northeastern's biggest edge came at the foul line (18 of 26 to 7 of 13 for the Cougars) and in the paint (28-22).

The Cougars will try to salvage a split at 1 p.m. Sunday at TD Arena, just as they did two weeks ago at Delaware.

"It's a great opportunity to come back in 24 hours and play them again," said Epps. "We need to start off better on the defensive end. Today, they scored 37 points in the first half, and that's not really us. Coach always says, if we keep the other team under 65, we can win the game. And in this case, keeping them under 65 would have given us another possession and a chance to win the game."