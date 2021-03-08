Zep Jasper has willed College of Charleston basketball to victory more than once, but he could not save the Cougars' season on Sunday night.

Jasper scored 27 points, including 11 straight during a furious late comeback. But it wasn't enough as No. 3 seed Charleston fell, 80-75, to No. 6 Drexel in the quarterfinals of the CAA Tournament on March 7 in Harrisonburg, Va.

The Cougars ended this pandemic season with a 9-10 record, their first losing mark since a 9-24 record in 2014-15, coach Earl Grant's first season at CofC.

Drexel (10-7), which lost twice at Charleston in January, advanced to the semifinals to play No. 2 seed Northeastern.

The Cougars trailed by 14 in the second half and by 72-61 with five minutes left when Jasper went on a tear, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 11 straight points to bring Charleston to within 77-72 with 51 seconds left. When Willis sank a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds to play, it was 78-75 and the Cougars were within miracle range.

But Drexel's Matey Juric made two free throws with 4.7 seconds remaining to ice the victory.

"I felt we had a chance to come back and win," Grant said. "But every time we would cut it to four or so, they'd come back and make a huge shot."

Drexel's biggest shot came after Jasper's trey made it 72-67 with 2:39 left. The shot clocked ticked down toward zero before Walton hit a 3-pointer over Jasper just before the buzzer for a 75-67 margin with 2:03 left.

"That shot that Walton made with one second on the shot clock was highly contested, but he made it," said Grant, whose team had not played a game since Feb. 20. "We changed our defenses up, went from man to zone, but we looked like a team that had not played in a while. We had a couple of breakdowns and gave them layups when our communication wasn't where it needed to be."

Charleston did not play poorly on offense, shooting 46.8 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from 3-point range with just two turnovers.

But Drexel had four players in double figures, with TJ Bickerstaff scoring 14 and James Butler 12, and shut down Cougars guard Brenden Tucker, who scored a career-best 35 points in a 73-68 win on Jan. 10 at TD Arena. Tucker went 0 of 5 from the field and scored four points on Sunday night.