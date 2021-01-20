College of Charleston basketball's next 4 games postponed due to Cougars' COVID-19 case

College of Charleston's basketball season was dealt a major interruption Wednesday when the Colonial Athletic Association announced that the Cougars' next four games will be postponed due to a COVID-19 case in the Charleston program.

Two games at William & Mary set for this weekend, and two more scheduled at James Madison on Jan. 30-31, will be postponed. A decision on rescheduling the games will be made at a later date, the league said.

A school spokesman said members of the program who are not in quarantine, due to the one positive test and contact tracing, will be able to participate in individual workouts. But there are not enough players available to compete in the next two weeks, the spokesman said.

The Cougars are 5-8 overall and 3-3 in the CAA after losing two games to Northeastern last weekend. Their next scheduled games are at home against Towson Feb. 6-7.

As of Tuesday, CAA programs had lost or been forced to reschedule 80 games due to COVID-19. Just 19 of 32 scheduled CAA games have been played to this point.