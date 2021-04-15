College of Charleston basketball coach Pat Kelsey adds 6 new players

Pat Kelsey has taken his first steps in remaking College of Charleston basketball, adding six new players to the Cougars' roster.

The new coach announced the addition of four transfers and two signees on April 15.

“Cougar Nation can expect an instant impact with these young men," Kelsey said. "They all bring a unique skill set to the table, but they are all united in their traits of toughness and competitiveness — two of our program’s pillars. They are winners and exemplify our culture.”

The transfers include players from North Carolina State, Radford, Bucknell and Division II West Liberty.

• Nick Farrar is a 6-5 forward from Apex, N.C., who played in seven games as a freshman at N.C. State last season and was an all-state player in high school.

“In basketball terms, Nick Farrar is a ‘bucket,’” Kelsey said. “He has an uncanny knack for scoring. He can score in the post, facing the basket, from three and when attacking. He was a decorated recruit out of high school, who will be a force for us."

• Fah'mir Ali is a 5-10 guard from Wilmington, Del., who led Radford in scoring last year with 10.6 points per game, including a career-best 23 points against Kelsey's Winthrop team, and was named to the Big South's all-freshman team.

“Fah’mir Ali is a playmaking point guard who can score,” Kelsey said. “He plays with a toughness and a chip on his shoulder like few players I’ve ever recruited.”

• John Meeks is a 6-6 forward from Burlington, N.C., and a graduate transfer from Bucknell. He played in just six games last season, but averaged 23.5 points and 6.8 rebounds, and had games of 31, 32 and 31 points, the first Bucknell player to score 30 or more points three times in a span of four games.

“John Meeks is an ultra-versatile player with size, skill and basketball IQ,” Kelsey said. “He has tremendous toughness and has produced at a very high level in his college career.”

• Dalton Bolon, a 6-4 guard from Gnadenhutten, Ohio, is a grad transfer from West Liberty University in West Va., and a two-time Division II All-American. He scored 2,232 points and made 349 3-pointers in his career, and averaged 21.6 points while shooting 44.6 percent from 3-point range last season.

“Dalton Bolon is an amazing rags to riches basketball story,” Kelsey said. “He went from unknown to a two-time All-American. He can really score and is as tough as they come.”

The incoming freshmen include Ben Burnham, a 6-7 forward from Fort Mill and Carmel Christian School in Charlotte. He led his team to a 24-2 record while averaging 23.6 points and 12.8 rebounds.

“Ben Burnham is a versatile, skilled forward who can block shots and rebound at a high level,” Kelsey said. “He can play effectively – both above the rim – and in the open floor.”

Reyne Smith is a 6-2 guard from Ulverstone, Australia and the Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport. He's played high level international basketball, and averaged 20.7 points and shot 49.9 percent from 3-point range while representing his home territory of Tasmania in the U-20 Australian national championships.

“Reyne Smith is a sharp-shooting combo guard that developed in one of the world’s best amateur training systems,” Kelsey said. “He has competed on the biggest stages of international basketball.”

Eleven Charleston players entered the transfer portal after the season. Four of them — Zep Jasper (Auburn), Brevin Galloway (Boston College), Dontavius King (North Carolina Central) and DeAngelo Epps (Hampton) — have announced commitments to new schools. Starting guard Payton Willis entered his name into the portal, but has not announced a commitment.

One player who entered his name in the portal, 6-4 junior guard Brenden Tucker, remains on the roster, along with holdovers Keegan Harvey, Cam Copeland and Osi Smart.