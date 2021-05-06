College of Charleston basketball coach Pat Kelsey adds 2 more transfer players

New College of Charleston basketball coach Pat Kelsey has added two more transfer players as he continues to remake the Cougars' roster.

Charles Lampten, a 6-11 forward from Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana, and Division III All-American Dimitrius Underwood from the University of Texas-Dallas have joined the program, Kelsey announced.

Lampten, originally from Cameroon, averaged 10.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and three blocks as a sophomore at Dawson, and played high school basketball in Roanoke, Texas. He'll have four years of eligibility at College of Charleston.

“I am excited about the endless potential, athleticism and character that Charles brings to our program,” Kelsey said. “His God-given gifts of length and size are obvious, but it is his effort and motor that separate him. He is a committed student of the game and a great competitor. Charles is beloved by everyone in the Dawson program, which speaks volumes of his character."

Signed x C̲h̲a̲r̲l̲e̲s̲ ̲L̲a̲m̲p̲t̲e̲n̲ ̲ ̲✍️“I am excited about the endless potential, athleticism and character that Charles brings to our program. His God given gifts of length and size are obvious, but it is his effort and motor that separate him." - Pat Kelsey #OurCity pic.twitter.com/hsAEcPumxu — Charleston Basketball (@CofCBasketball) May 6, 2021

Underwood, a 6-4 guard, earned a finance degree at Texas-Dallas, where he averaged 19.3 points and 8.5 rebounds last season to earn D-III All-America honors.

“Dimitrius is a producer, plain and simple,” Kelsey said. “He affects the game in many ways, which is illustrated by his high assist rate and rebounding numbers. His versatility is his calling card. He is tough, can defend multiple positions and has a great feel for the game. Dimitrius is a great student and a great kid. A winning player.”

Signed x D̲i̲m̲i̲t̲r̲i̲u̲s̲ ̲U̲n̲d̲e̲r̲w̲o̲o̲d̲ ̲ ̲✍️“Dimitrius is a producer, plain and simple. He affects the game in many ways, which is illustrated by his high assist rate and rebounding numbers. His versatility is his calling card." - Pat Kelsey #OurCity pic.twitter.com/jXZn2Qa7Yj — Charleston Basketball (@CofCBasketball) May 6, 2021

The two players are among six transfers now on the Cougars' roster, including guards Fah'mir Ali (Radford) and Dalton Bolon (West Liberty), and forwards Nick Farrar (N.C. State) and John Meeks (Bucknell). Incoming freshmen include 6-7 forward Ben Burhnam, 6-6 forward Raekwon Horton and 6-2 guard Reyne Smith.

Holdovers still on the roster are guard Brenden Tucker, 6-11 forward Keegan Harvey and center Osinachi Smart.