College of Charleston basketball adds extra game. And it's free.

With an unexpected open date on its hands, College of Charleston has decided to add an extra game to its basketball schedule.

And it's free!

The Cougars will host Division II Columbus State at 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at TD Arena. College of Charleston was supposed to go to Hofstra for a two-game set this weekend, but those games were postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Hofstra.

Instead, the school will invite fans to watch the Cougars play at no charge. However, capacity at TD Arena is limited to 30 percent (about 1,530 spectators) due to pandemic protocols.

“This late in February, it is a critical time for our team’s development,” coach Earl Grant said. “We thought it was important to stay with a routine and find an opponent to compete against.”

The Cougars are 8-9 overall and 6-4 in the Colonial Athletic Association after splitting two games with Elon on Feb. 13-14. College of Charleston stands in third place in CAA standings, and has just two conference games left on its regular-season schedule, against UNC Wilmington (7-8, 1-5).

College of Charleston has had six league games postponed due to COVID-19.

Columbus State, also nicknamed Cougars, is 5-6 this season and is coming off a 70-69 win over Lander. Columbus State is in its 11th season under coach Robert Moore, and is led by 6-7 senior Hunter Preston, who averages 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds.

College of Charleston's clear bag policy will be in place and fans are required to wear face coverings (over the nose and mouth) unless actively eating or drinking.