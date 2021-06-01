College of Charleston baseball rallies around player injured in boating accident

Celebrating his graduation from College of Charleston and a new chapter in life, Cougars baseball player Grant Smith went on a boating trip with friends and family on Memorial Day.
The outing, near Wrightsville Beach, N.C., turned tragic when Smith was seriously injured while apparently diving off a boat into shallow water.
Cougars baseball coach Chad Holbrook said some of Smith's teammates helped pull him from the water, and that Smith had injured his spinal cord.
"I do know there was a fracture in the C-5 vertebrae," Holbrook said on June 1. "And he was in surgery much of the evening last night, and he's certainly in the intensive care unit at this time.
"It's a very, very difficult time right now. Here's a kid who just graduated from the College and had his life in front of him, and some of that is taken away in an instant. We just remain hopeful that everything is going to be OK and he's going to fight through this."
Smith is a junior pitcher from Raleigh who transferred to College of Charleston last year from Brunswick Community College, where he was an academic All-American. He pitched in three games for the Cougars this season.
"He's a great teammate and a hard worker," Holbrook said. "He's just one of those kids you love to be around, and it's a very difficult day for our baseball program and our athletic department. We're going to remain hopeful and optimistic that things will work out. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with Grant and his family."
Some other Cougars players were with Smith on the boating trip, Holbrook said.
"They were with him and they helped save him," Holbrook said. "It's been tough on them, and I told them last night, as tough as it is, how thankful Grant is that you were there. We'll provide support for those kids as well, and they will be with Grant every step of the way."
A fundraising account has been set up to help Smith's family with medical expenses, which can be found by searching for "Grant Smith" at gofundme.com. Holbrook also said College of Charleston officials are looking into what the school can do to aid Smith and his family.
"We're in conversations on that right now," he said. "I can tell you that whatever we can do, we will do. And I just want to make sure the kid gets the best care he possibly can ... We'll do all we can to support him, tell him how much we love him and that he's got great support and great teammates.
"He's got a school and a baseball program that care deeply about him."
Smith also wanted to get a message out to his teammates, Holbrook said.
"I talked to Grant's dad last night," Holbrook said. "And he said Grant wanted his teammates to know that it was the honor of his life to be their teammate. That's who Grant Smith is."