College of Charleston baseball: 5 Cougars to watch this season

For Ari Sechopoulos, there was never a doubt.

After College of Charleston's baseball season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic last March, the big first baseman could have moved on with his life and a pro career.

"I had looks, and I could have signed a pro deal," the 6-4, 230-pounder said. "But I knew that wasn't what I wanted."

What Sechopoulos and other Cougar seniors wanted was to finish what they started in their abbreviated 2020 season. Coach Chad Holbrook's team was 12-2 and had hammered Clemson, 11-2, when COVID-19 shut down college sports.

The sense of big things left undone permeates the Cougars' program this season, which begins Feb. 19-21 with a three-game series against North Carolina A&T State at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant. College of Charleston is seeking a return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

"There was no doubt this team was special," Sechopoulos said. "So we wanted to finish what we started."

Beginning his fourth season at College of Charleston with a record of 84-41, Holbrook has a roster stuffed with 47 players after the NCAA granted student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. Every position player who started that game against Clemson is back, along with his weekend rotation of pitchers. The Cougars are expected to contend for the Colonial Athletic Association, picked to finish second in the South Division.

"From the summer on, it's been an excitement and eagerness to get back together," Holbrook said. "We saw that in the fall in practice, and they've been awfully excited this spring. It's been a long offseason, but our guys are ready to go and are excited about playing, even when it's cold out there."

Here's a look at five Cougars who are key to the team's hopes this season.

College of Charleston baseball Coach: Chad Holbrook (84-41 in 3 seasons) 2020 record: 12-2 (36-20 in 2019) Season opener: N.C. A&T State at College of Charleston, Feb. 19, 4 p.m.

Ari Sechopoulos

Senior, first baseman

Sechopoulos was on his way to a special season last year, batting .360 with two home runs and 20 RBI through 14 games, including a two-run homer that blew open the win at Clemson. Holbrook sees a lot of former South Carolina first baseman Kyle Martin, a fourth-round pick in 2015, in Sechopoulos.

"Ari is primed to have a really big year," Holbrook said. "I don't like to compare players, but he reminds me a lot of Kyle Martin. I think he's in that class. There are a lot of similarities there."

Sechopoulos, named to the preseason all-CAA team, and fellow senior Luke Stageberg (.309) at second base anchor the right side of the infield, with returning freshman Trotter Harlan (.321) back at shortstop and batting lead-off. Third base is a battle between returning starter Jospeh Mershon (.262) and junior college transfer Cam Dean. Sophomore Jared Kirven started 10 of 12 games at catcher last season.

Donald Hansis

Junior, right field

Hansis, 6-2 and 185 pounds, bested Sechopoulos by hitting two homers in that win over Clemson, including a first-inning grand slam. He led the team with five homers, batting .289 with 14 RBI and earned an honorable-mention pick on the preseason all-CAA team. He's from North Myrtle Beach, and his father played pro hockey. His sister, Carly, played softball at College of Charleston.

With all-CAA pick Harrison Hawkins in left field, center field looks to be a combination of redshirt junior McLendon Sears and true freshman Brody Hopkins, a two-sport star in football and baseball at Summerville High School.

"With Brody, the sky is the limit," Holbrook said of the 6-1, 190-pound Hopkins, whose brother TJ played baseball at South Carolina. "He's very gifted and it would not surprise me if he's a high draft pick in a couple of years. He just has to put it together and learn how to play. He's got big-league tools, we just have to help him shore some things up."

Jordan Carr

Senior, starting pitcher

The 6-2, 200-pound lefty was 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in four starts last year, allowing opponents to bat just .185 in 25 innings after transferring in from UNC Asheville. He began the season as the Cougars' Friday night starter last year, and is likely to do so again this season.

Returning freshmen Caswell Smith, Ty Good and Trey Pooser will follow Carr in the rotation, with Good moving over from his closer's spot last season. Pooser, a 6-4, 185-pounder from Hanahan High School, looks likely to be the Sunday starter and is "a very polished pitcher," Hobrook said.

"Our staff was off to a great start last year, pitching at a high level and we were playing good defense behind them," Holbrook said. "Jordan Carr looks like he's in great position to pitch again on Fridays. We've run out some good pitchers in the last few years, and but we haven't had the depth in the bullpen that we'd like to have. I hope we've addressed that and can keep all our guys fresh."

Harrison Hawkins

Senior, left field

The 6-3, 210-pound Hawkins batted .333 with a team-best seven doubles and 12 RBI in 14 games last season, opening the season with an 11-game hitting streak.

"We've got some physical guys in the outfield with some pop in the bat," Holbrook said. "And with Hansis and Hawkins, they are older and can handle the ups and downs of a college season."

Caswell Smith

Freshman, starting pitcher

A 6-3, 210-pound righty from Ball Ground, Georgia, Smith was a revelation last season, racking up a 3-0 record with a 1.35 ERA while holding batters to a .203 average in four starts. He'll follow Carr in the weekend rotation and was named to the preseason all-CAA team.

"He's got a great arm and is potentially a very high draft pick," Holbrook said. "He looks like he's primed to have a big year."

The Cougars are in the CAA's South Division along with Elon, James Madison, UNC Wilmington and William & Mary. Charleston will play a 24-game CAA slate with a double round-robin against division foes. Six teams will qualify for the CAA Tournament — the top two teams in each division, plus two at-large selections.

Charleston's non-conference slate includes a three-game series against Alabama at Patriots Point March 5-7; and four games against The Citadel, two at home and two at Riley Park.

• Single-game tickets for Cougar baseball games will be made available on a week-to-week basis, and are available at CofCSports.com/Tickets. Capacity at Patriots Point will be reduced to 50 percent this season (about 1,000 fans). If tickets remain on game day, fans can purchase a ticket at the Patriots Point box office one hour prior to first pitch.