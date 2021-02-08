College Notes: Citadel grad Chris Lemonis will bring Mississippi State to Riley Park

The Citadel baseball coach Tony Skole keeps holding College World Series reunions at Riley Park.

In 2018, Skole brought his old Bulldogs teammate, Dan McDonnell, and his national power Louisville team back to Riley Park for a game.

Skole plans to do the same thing this season for another former teammate, Chris Lemonis, and his national power Mississippi State team. Skole, McDonnell and Lemonis were all members of The Citadel's 1990 College World Series team under legendary coach Chal Port.

Mississippi State will play at The Citadel on May 5 as part of the military school's non-conference schedule, Skole announced Monday.

Louisville and Mississippi State both advanced to the CWS in 2019, with McDonnell's Cardinals beating Lemonis' team by 4-3 in the second round.

The Citadel's home schedule also will include a game against South Carolina on March 6 at 6 p.m.; and two games against College of Charleston, on April 20 and May 18.

The Citadel will open the season on Feb. 19-21 with a three-game set against Longwood, and will play games against Charleston Southern and Ball State Feb. 26-27 at Shipyard Park in Mount Pleasant.

CSU's Brooks nabs NFL job

Charleston Southern defensive line coach Jason Brooks is joining the NFL's Baltimore Ravens as an assistant defensive line coach, the Bucs said Monday.

Coach Autry Denson will promote graduate assistant Jacob Reithemeyer to fill Brooks' spot.

"This is definitely a bittersweet moment because we are all sad to see Jason Brooks leave, but we are equally as excited for him and his family regarding the opportunity that God has blessed them with to join the Baltimore Ravens," Denson said.

The Bucs begin spring preseason camp on Feb. 12, and open the Big South spring season at Kennesaw State on March 13.

Cougars' Jasper earns CAA honor

College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper earned player of the week honors in the Colonial Athletic Association after leading the Cougars to a two-game sweep of Towson.

Jasper averaged 19 points and 5.5 rebounds, including a career-best 21 points in a 90-88 double-overtime victory. In the second game, he scored 17 points with a career-high seven rebounds in a 66-53 win.

The 6-1 junior is averaging 13.1 points and has scored in double figures in four straight games.

HIGHLIGHTS from this week's #CAAHoops Player of the Week. Check out @CofCBasketball's Zep Japser in their weekend sweep of Towson. pic.twitter.com/uqWANzQhYl — CAA Basketball (@CAABasketball) February 8, 2021

CofC sets APR record

College of Charleston athletes set a single-year school record for the NCAA's Academic Progress Rate in 2109-20 with a score of 995 out of a possible 1,000.

The school's previous best was 988 in 2018-19.

A school record six teams, all in women's sports, had perfect scores of 1,000 — basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, beach volleyball and tennis. Women's basketball scored 1,000 for the first time, and golf for the eighth straight time.

Baseball had a program-best score of 969, and men's basketball's score of 990 was the fifth straight year the team tied or set a record.