College football recruits organizing their own group visits to campuses

South Carolina recruiting target Michael Trigg, a tight end from Lake Wales, Fla., joined several other major college football prospects, including a pair of players on Clemson's list, for a gathering in Baton Rouge and a glimpse of LSU earlier this month.

With the NCAA mandating a dead period at least through the end of this month, top recruits are organizing these visits, typically at the behest of a quarterback committed to the school. The Clemson targets attending the visit were defensive end Korey Foreman and offensive tackle Tristan Leigh.

Oklahoma and Georgia have had similar prospect powwows, which are off limits to members of the coaching staffs. Unlike an unofficial or official visit in which the prospect can be welcomed to campus and meet with the coaches and staff, Trigg said the group was on the outside looking in at LSU on this visit.

“It was alright. We really didn’t get to do as much. We were just walking around the outskirts of the campus and stuff like that,” Trigg said. “Everything I saw was pretty nice, pretty upscale, just like any other Division 1 campus. Everybody was pretty cool. Everybody was close together. We all stayed together and went out and stuff like that.” This was Trigg’s first visit to LSU. He visited USC unofficially in January. Southern Cal is the other school he’s considering and he’s also hoping to visit there before a decision.

Trigg said he'd also like to get back to USC.

"I'm talking to Coach (Joe) Cox and Coach (Bobby) Bentley every day. Everything is going good,” Trigg said of his relationship with the Gamecocks' coaches. “There’s really not that much to say. Just have got to let time tell. I really want to see the campuses before I commit or make any decisions like that.”

Trigg, who had over 80 catches last season, had a big night in his high school season opener with 10 catches for 147 yards.

Rock Hill tight end Robbie Ouzts, one of the state’s top prospects in the 2021 class, announced a commitment to Alabama last week. Ouzts had narrowed his decision to the Crimson Tide and Virginia Tech. Some of his other offers were USC, Kentucky, Louisville, Duke, N.C. State, West Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Arkansas.

“I think they (Alabama) like his athleticism, his physicality, his ability to catch the football, play in the backfield,” Rock Hill coach Bubba Pittman said. “He’s got so many weapons, so versatile in the things that he can do. I think they see the opportunity to use him in a lot of different roles.”

Ouzts had 32 catches for 465 yards last season.

Clemson 5-star target Nolan Rucci, an offensive lineman from Lititz, Pa., announced a commitment to Wisconsin. He had a final list of Clemson, Wisconsin, Penn State, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford and Notre Dame. He will join his brother, who is a tight end at Wisconsin.

One-time USC target Kamron Scott, an offensive lineman from Converse, Tex., committed to UTSA. USC, Colorado, Ole Miss, SMU and Houston were his other finalists. The Gamecocks have two offensive linemen committed for the 2021 class.

Safety Derrick Davis, a 4-star recruit from Monroeville, Pa., said he’s no longer hearing from Clemson. Davis is ranked the No. 2 safety in the country and had Clemson on his short list along with Southern Cal, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia and Pitt. He said he hasn’t heard from the Tigers in several weeks while he has been talking with Georgia, LSU and Penn State regularly.

Offensive tackle Collin Sadler of Greenville High is a 4-star prospect and the No. 16 offensive tackle nationally in the 2022 class. Sadler has a long offer list that includes Clemson and USC. At this point, the Tigers have forged a little stronger relationship through offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“I definitely have a great relationship with Coach Caldwell,” Sadler said. “As far as South Carolina, they are really just starting to pick it up with me. I’m starting to build an excellent relationship with them, but I definitely would say my Clemson relationships are a lot more developed."

Some of his other offers are Arizona State, Georgia, Notre Dame, LSU, Pitt, Duke, Penn State, Virginia, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Oregon, West Virginia, Miami, Cal, Alabama, Oklahoma and Indiana.

USC and Clemson are in the final 13 with defensive tackle Travis Shaw, a 5-star recruit in the Class of 2022 from Greensboro, N.C. The others to make his short list are Oregon, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Florida State, Auburn and LSU.

USC made several more offers last week including one to 2021 safety Chase Hattley of Cary, N.C. Hatley is rated a 3-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 48 safety nationally.

The Gamecocks also offered 2022 cornerback Tyler Woodard of Memphis, Tenn. He is not yet rated in the 247 Sports system. Some of his other offers are Oregon, Missouri, Tennessee, Tulane, Alabama, Southern Miss, Liberty, Arkansas, UAB, Grambling State, Kent State and Baylor.

USC also offered 4-star defensive end Kenyatta Jackson of Hollywood, Fla. He’s rated the No. 5 weakside defensive end nationally and the No. 6 prospect in Florida for the class of 2022. Clemson offered Jackson and is included in his top 12 released in June. The others on that list are Ohio State, Florida State, Auburn, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

USC also reached into Georgia with an offer to 2022 wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette of Snellville. He carries a 3-star rating and a No. 39 ranking in Georgia. Also on his offer list are Penn State, Alabama, Oregon, Minnesota, Georgia, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Wake Forest, Boston College, Arizona State, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Michigan.

Basketball

Jalen DeLoach (6-9) has been a journeyman in high school basketball circles. His start was at Island High School followed by a transfer to nearby Johnson in Savannah. But he was ruled ineligible to play there so he moved on to Gray Collegiate in Columbia where he won a state championship. From there, DeLoach moved to Lilburn, Ga., for a season at Berkmar High School to be closer to his AAU coach in Atlanta. And this season he will play for The Skill Factory in Atlanta. His next stop will be at a college, and that could well be USC.

The Gamecocks are hot on his trail. New assistant coach Will Bailey was recruiting DeLoach at Saint Louis and he picked back up on him with the Gamecocks. And Frank Martin also knew about him from his season at Gray and also jumped on board in the recruiting effort and made the offer Sept. 4.

“It’s a blessing to get an offer from Coach Frank,” DeLoach said. “He had seen me at Gray but then I kind of went off the radar. Coach Will Bailey came from Saint Louis, and he had recruited me at Saint Louis and started recruiting me at South Carolina. We just kept building that bond, and me and Coach Frank built a bond. He saw all my film and offered me a scholarship.”

DeLoach said USC, Houston and Ole Miss have been on him the strongest. He was just offered by VCU last week, and also has offers from Georgia, Iona, Texas Southern and Appalachian State. Clemson offered him a while back but he said he’s not being recruited by the Tigers.

DeLoach is listed as a 3-star prospect and the No. 20 prospect in Georgia in the 247Sports Composite. Last season he averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.

Jonas Aidoo (7-0) of Charlotte, who has Clemson and USC among his offers, was offered by Wake Forest.

Clemson offered Caleb Foster (6-4) of Concord, N.C., for the Class of 2023. Wake Forest, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech also are among his offers.

Baseball

USC landed a commitment from shortstop Will Tippett of Stone Mountain, Ga., according to John Whittle of TheBigSpur.