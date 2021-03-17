Another of the Lowcountry's top college basketball players is in the NCAA transfer portal, with Charleston Southern senior Phlandrous Fleming entering his name on March 17.

Fleming, a 6-4 senior, was the Bucs' top scorer this season, averaging 20.1 points with 7.4 rebounds while shooting 32 percent from 3-point range. He'll have one more season of eligibility as a graduate transfer.

CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said Fleming, a first-team all-Big South pick and the league's defensive player of the year, is slated to graduate in May and could also consider beginning a professional career.

"From the very first day Phlandrous Fleming stepped foot on our campus, I knew he was gifted and special," Radebaugh posted on Twitter. "Phlan's infectious personality, incredible energy, passion, unselfishness and work ethic have made him an absolute joy to coach.

"Phlan's skill, size, improvement and motor have set him apart. Phlan's improvement during his time at CSU is legendary because his work ethic and humble willingness to improve and grow are second to none ... Phlan will always be a Buc and a valuable and appreciated member of our CSU family."

Fleming joins Citadel senior Kaiden Rice and five College of Charleston players — Zep Jasper, Brevin Galloway, Brenden Tucker, DeAngelo Epps and Dontavius King — in the portal.

The Citadel's Hayden Brown, a first-team all-Southern Conference pick, announced this week that he will return to play for the Bulldogs next season.

CofC hires search firm

College of Charleston athletic director Matt Roberts confirmed Wednesday that the school has hired a search firm to assist in the effort to replace basketball coach Earl Grant, hired March 16 by Boston College.

The search firm is Collegiate Sports Associate, which assisted in the hiring of Boston College AD Pat Kraft, Clemson AD Dan Radakovich, James Madison basketball coach Mark Byington (a former CofC assistant), and Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey.

Former South Carolina and Wake Forest coach Dave Odom is a "partner consultant" for Collegiate Sports Associates. His son, Ryan, is currently the head coach at UMBC, where he was the America East coach of the year this season. His 2018 team was the first No. 16 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament when UMBC defeated Virginia, 74-54.

Roberts would not disclose the fee that College of Charleston will pay CSA, saying it is a "private contract" and not a state contract.