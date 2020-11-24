College basketball and COVID: Minimal fans, maximum flexibility required

In 12 seasons at South Carolina, Dawn Staley has built up perhaps the best following in women's college basketball.

Staley's Gamecocks averaged 12,218 fans per game last season, leading the nation and outdrawing the USC men's team. And her team has led Division I in attendance for six years in a row.

"Home court advantage is a key ingredient to any successful championship," Staley said after her team won the national championship in 2017. "The fans become an extension of the team, generate momentum, and are always there to show their support."

But thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Gamecock fans won't be able to turn out in the same numbers this season. Like other programs across the state, USC is limiting attendance at Colonial Life Arena in accordance with COVID-19 protocols — at South Carolina, to 3,500 fans, or 19.44 percent of the 18,000-seat arena, for men's and women's games.

When the Gamecock women open their season at noon Wednesday against College of Charleston (SECN+), fans will be seated in pods of two, four and six seats, with at least six feet of distance between pods.

Spectators and staff will be required to wear masks at all times.

"Honestly, we are probably going to feel like most programs that we play," said Staley, whose team had won 32 games and was ranked No. 1 when last season was cut short by the pandemic. "It's going to be exciting though. The 3,500 who are allowed to attend our games, I think they will be just as loud.

"It's definitely going to be a transition for our players. It was a transition when we started playing in front of that many people, and it will definitely take a little bit more concentration to make that adjustment."

USC men's coach Frank Martin, who himself contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, said each game his team gets to play this season is a win. His team opens with an exhibition game against Coker at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"At the end of the day, any time we get to play a game this year, it's a win for our kids," he said. "They put in the time, and mentally they get to do what they love to do."

Here's a look at what to expect at other gyms across the state in a season like no other:

Charleston Southern

One advantage of having one of the smallest gyms in Division I basketball is that it can get loud in a hurry.

But Charleston Southern, whose "Buc Dome" seats 881 spectators, has made the difficult decision not to sell tickets to home games this season. Attendance will be limited to about 40 spectators, mostly families of the players and visiting recruits.

The seats behind the benches will be closed off, and only six cheerleaders and six members of the pep band can attend.

“We know the Buc Dome is an advantage for us as a home court, and we’re losing that advantage," said Bucs coach Barclay Radebaugh, whose teams opens Wednesday at N.C. State (8 p.m, ACCN). "But it is going to be equal across the country. Nobody is having fans. and those that are allowing fans are having such a small number that they won’t have an advantage either.

“It’s something we have been preparing our players for. We have talked about the idea of having to produce our own energy. Coming into all of our games, things will be very different.”

Radebaugh, whose team includes Big South preseason player of the year Phlandrous Fleming Jr., said his team has learned a lot by watching college football and NFL teams play with limited attendance.

“Something that has really helped our players with the adjustment is watching college football and the NFL," he said "They are watching those games and seeing greatly reduced crowds and even no fans in some stadiums. They have been able to see on TV kind of what it looks like and to prepare their minds for what it will be like.”

The Citadel

The Bulldogs are one team that might not be impacted too much by spectator restrictions. The Citadel plans to limit attendance to about 1,629 fans at 6,000-seat McAlister Field House, which is about 27 percent.

"If we can get that many fans, that's a good crowd of us," said sixth-year coach Duggar Baucom, whose team drew 1,001 fans per game during last year's injury-riddled, 6-24 season.

A more immediate problem for The Citadel is COVID-19 contact tracing. The Bulldogs had to pause preseason workouts for two weeks after a positive test, but should be at full strength for Wednesday's 3 p.m. opener against Coker — except, that is, for Southern Conference all-freshman guard Fletcher Abee, still working his way back after having his knee scoped about a month ago.

"Taking 14 days off during the middle of our 30 days of practice wasn't ideal, for sure," Baucom said. "We ended up missing 12 practices. But that's the challenge we face right now. I just have my fingers crossed that everyone tests negative in the morning, and hopefully we can this game on and that will be the start of an unusual season."

Clemson

The Tigers, who open their season Wednesday against Mississippi State in Melbourne, Fla., already have had brushes with COVID-19. Star forward Aamir Simms and two other players tested positive over the summer.

Starting with their home opener against South Carolina State on Dec. 2, the Tigers will play in front of about 1,800 spectators at 9,000-seat Littlejohn Coliseum.

“This is a year where there’s going to be challenges that pop up that you’re just going to have to deal with,” coach Brad Brownell said. “Our guys have been unbelievable in terms of the sacrifices they’ve made so far. Our guys are not really doing much other than doing their schoolwork and coming to the gym and practicing.

"Because of that, we’ve been fortunate that we haven’t had much COVID on our team. So we’ve been able to have consistency with practices. That’s one of the big challenges going forward.”

College of Charleston

Cougars senior Brevin Galloway said it will be up to the players to supply any missing energy at TD Arena, where College of Charleston will allow about 1,530 spectators for home games, about 30 percent capacity at the 5,100-seat venue. Last year, the Cougars drew 4,232 fans per game during a 17-14 season.

Wednesday's Season Openers Charleston Southern at N.C. State, 8 p.m. (ACCN) The Citadel vs. Piedmont, 3 p.m. (ESPN+) Clemson vs. Mississippi State, 8 p.m. (CBS SN) College of Charleston at North Carolina, 6 p.m. (ACCN) South Carolina vs. Coker, 6:30 p.m. (exhibition on SECN+)

"Luckily, we can still get about 1,500 fans into the arena," said Galloway, who averaged 11.3 points last year. "And we'll have some poster cut-outs to fill up the arena so that it won't look empty. But we will definitely have to bring our own energy a little bit more than we usually have to, especially from the bench perspective.

The Cougars, who begin their season on Wednesday at North Carolina (ACCN), will play an unusual Colonial Athletic Association slate, playing the same opponent on back-to-back nights in the same venue. For example, the Cougars open the CAA schedule with two games at Delaware on Jan. 2-3, then return home to host Drexel for two games on Jan. 9-10.

"That will definitely be a lot different," Galloway said. "It's a quick turnaround to play on Saturday and Sunday, and you will have to adjust quickly and do it in 24 hours. That will be a little bit tougher, playing the same team back-to-back. I don't really like it, but we have to do what we have to do in order to play."

That will be the theme of the 2020-21 season: Doing what we have to do in order to play.