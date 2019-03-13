Chas. Southern 9,
Coll. of Charleston 1
Junior right-handed pitcher Cam Weinberger tossed eight innings of one-run ball leading CSU over College of Charleston at CSU Ballpark.
Ryan Stoudemire sent a home run to left center to lead the Buccaneers (6-12) while Weinberger held rival the Cougars (10-6) to just five hits.
Both Weinberger and Trent Joiner traded zeros across the first three frames before Charleston Southern broke through with a five-run fourth — their best run-scoring inning of the season.
Jason Miller began the quick-strike with an RBI single before Alex Andronica added an RBI knock and Stoudemire blasted a ball to left for a 5-0 lead. The Bucs added three-more in the fifth on a wild pitch then Miller’s second RBI single and a Kyle Horton RBI single for an 8-0 lead.
The win evened the season series at 1-1 with each team taking a game on its home field.
C of C was led by Danny Wondrack (3 for 4 with a double).
Trey Fields and Brooks Lucas pitched well in relief during the later innings, combining to
allow one run on three hits over the final 31/3 innings.
No. 18 Clemson 8,
No. 19 Coastal 5
CLEMSON — Clemson scored six runs in the first inning and held on to beat Coastal Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the home-and-home season series, won their fifth game in a row and improved to 13-3, while the Chanticleers fell to 13-4-1. The teams play at Coastal Carolina on May 14.
After the Chanticleers scored a run in the top of the first inning, Clemson exploded for six runs on Logan Davidson’s two-run homer, his sixth of the year, Davis Sharpe’s sacrifice fly and Adam Hackenberg’s three-run homer, his third of the season, in the bottom of the first inning.
Owen Griffith (1-0) earned the win in relief, as he allowed three hits, one unearned run and one walk with six strikeouts in 3 innings. Carson Spiers pitched the final 12/3 innings to record his fifth save of the year. Chanticleer starter Scott Kobos (1-2) suffered the loss.