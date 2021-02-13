CofC soccer's Keith Wiggans will finally coach a game, a year after he was hired

Keith Wiggans was hired as College of Charleston's men's soccer coach more than a year ago, on Dec. 2, 2019.

In the intervening 14 months, he's yet to lose a match.

Of course, he's also yet to win one.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, College of Charleston postponed its fall sports until this spring. So 14 months after he was hired to replace the legendary Ralph Lundy, Wiggans will finally make his debut as the Cougars' new coach on Feb. 14 in a match at Jacksonville University.

"It's been a tough year," said Wiggans, a former Cougars goalkeeper who was an assistant coach under Lundy for 11 years. "It was tough to keep the guys motivated knowing there was not a game in their future, which is what the entire fall was like."

After their fall season was wiped out, the Charleston is slated to play seven matches this spring, with their home debut set for March 20 against UNC Wilmington at Patriots Point. The top four teams in the Colonial Athletic Association will advance to a shortened league tournament in Philadelphia April 15-17.

As a player and assistant coach, Wiggans was a big part of the legacy left by Lundy, who retired in August 2019 after 46 years in coaching. In 32 years at College of Charleston, Lundy won 321 games with five NCAA Tournament appearances and six conference championships.

Big cleats to fill for Wiggans, he knows.

"What Coach Lundy did for this program was incredible," Wiggan said. "He really put this program on the map.

"At this point, I'm just trying to put my stamp on this program as well. But the fact that I know the guys and what's expected in Charleston, it's helped in that transition."

The Cougars were just 2-12-2 in 2019, their final season under Lundy. Peter Dearle, a 6-5 defender, and Jake Nicholson, a senior midfielder, are a pair of players from England expected to lead the team this season.

The squad also includes Lowcountry players Alden Ray and Eneko Sancho from James Island Charter, Liam Hudock from Wando, Tomas Cox and James Cox from Bishop England and Zinho Ballish from Fort Dorchester.

Wiggans, who played seven seasons for the Charleston Battery, hopes to build his Cougar squads around a solid defense.

"Our focus is to be strong defensively," he said. "Being tough for other teams to break down, and then be able to catch teams on the counter-attack. That's how I'm looking to play."

CofC women

Charleston's women's teams will play eight matches this spring, including home matches against Clemson on Feb. 25 and 28, and a match at South Carolina on March 7.

The Cougars are in their 11th season under coach Christian Michner, and were 8-10 in 2019.