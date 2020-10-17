Clemson steamrolls Georgia Tech in ACC blowout

ATLANTA — Nyles Pinckney, the 6-foot-1, 300-pound Clemson defensive tackle, dropped to his right knee Saturday, raised his right hand to his helmet and began to slither.
It was just midway through the second quarter, and things were already out of hand.
The Tigers, presumably, will play in a competitive regular-season game one day. A game that contains drama, lead changes and a little adversity for the team in orange.
Saturday was not that day.
The air was chilly; the Atlanta skyline lovely. The football was predictably one-sided as the No. 1 Tigers rolled to a 73-7 mauling of Georgia Tech in Bobby Dodd Stadium. It got so out of control that Pinckney, the fifth-year veteran, lined up as a fullback in the jumbo package and rolled in for the 1-yard touchdown.
"I told him to act like he had been there before," coach Dabo Swinney said of Pinckney's celebration. "He reminded me he that he had not."
Even as quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw his first interception of the season, and running back Travis Etienne lost his first fumble, Clemson made the Yellowjackets look like a high school team.
The Tigers (5-0, 4-0 ACC) outgained the Yellowjackets (2-3, 2-2), 671-204, in what marked their 33rd consecutive regular season victory.
Swinney's team led 52-7 at halftime, with the starters ceding to the backups for the final two quarters.
With freshman D.J. Uiagalelei (shoulder soreness) being held out and redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh leaving with a broke bone in his left hand, fourth string-quarterback Hunter Helms entered in the fourth quarter and threw a couple touchdown passes.
What went right
Lawrence, playing about 40 miles from his hometown of Cartersville, Ga., made a number of remarkable throws as part of a day in which he finished 24-of-32 passing for 404 yards and five touchdowns. The interception marked his first since Oct. 19, 2019.
"I’ve never been around a guy that’s more dialed in to ‘today.’ He’s just enjoying his journey," Swinney said.
Two of his touchdowns — including an 83-yard long ball — went to senior Amari Rodgers, who recorded team highs in catches (six) receiving yards (161).
Others to catch touchdowns from Lawrence included senior wide receiver Cornell Powell, sophomore tight end Davis Allen and sophomore wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr., the latter of whom also dropped a likely touchdown on the quarterback's first attempt of the game.
"Every game the objective is to score every time we touch the football," offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said.
The Tigers got close to that Saturday.
Senior safety Nolan Turner recorded his second interception of the season as defensive coordinator Brent Venables' unit turned in yet another dominant performance. The Yellowjackets also lost two fumbles.
What went wrong
The lone defensive miscue for Clemson's starters came about midway through the first quarter, when Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims connected with wide receiver Jalen Camp for a 59-yard score. Junior cornerback Mario Goodrich got beat in coverage on the play.
Etienne (11 carries for 44 yards and one touchdown) and Lawrence both rebounded after their turnovers.
Turning point
The first play after Georgia Tech tied the game at 7, Lawrence lofted the deep ball to Rodgers, who caught the ball in stride and sprinted the rest of the way untouched for the 83-yard score.
The touchdown proved to be an inflection point. Clemson scored 66 unanswered points the rest of the way.
Looking ahead
Clemson returns to Death Valley next Saturday to host Syracuse. The Orange (1-4, 1-3) lost 38-21 to Liberty on Saturday.