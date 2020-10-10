Citadel pushes Army to the brink in bid for more history: 'It broke my heart'

The camera pulled in tight on Citadel lineman Thomas Crawford at game's end, the tears running down his face.

Some Bulldog seniors sat together on a bench, gazing around historic Michie Stadium. They posed for photos with each other, the better to remember a special day.

"Coming so close to winning that game, it was right there," Crawford said. "It just broke my heart to know that might have been the last one. It really hurt me."

In the fourth and final game of one of the strangest seasons in Citadel history, the Bulldogs nearly added an unexpected chapter to their football lore against Army West Point. The Black Knights tried to blow an 11-point lead in the final minutes, but held on for a 14-9 win before a crowd made up only of cadets from the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.

A "miracle at Michie" story would have fit in well with The Citadel's upset victories over Army in 1991 and '92. But in the first meeting of the military schools since 1994, Army did just enough to run its record against the Bulldogs to 8-2. The scores of the last four games have been 14-9, 25-24, 15-14 and 20-14, with Army winning the last two.

"Give The Citadel credit," said Army coach Jeff Monken, whose team leads the nation in rushing. "They beat us up, and we didn't run the ball effectively. They outplayed us, their defense outplayed our offense."

That effort eased the disappointment of an 0-4 fall season that included losses to FBS teams South Florida, No. 1 Clemson and Army, a 29-point favorite that was ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 earlier this season.

It was likely the final game in a Citadel uniform for seven or eight Citadel veterans, including quarterback Brandon Rainey and receiver Raleigh Webb, who will earn their master's degrees in December.

Linebacker Willie Eubanks III might have a shot at pro ball next spring; other players, like Crawford, will have decisions to make if the Southern Conference's plan for a spring season actually materialize. Crawford, a junior, has a commission into the Air Force with hopes of becoming a pilot; other Citadel players will have job offers waiting after December graduation.

"I thought it was very fitting that some of our seniors played their final games in such a historic setting," Citadel coach Brent Thompson said. "We gave ourselves a chance today. All I ever ask of our guys is to fight from the beginning to the end, and that's what they did."

The Citadel sent a message by recovering an onside kick to start the game, and hung around long enough for Army (4-1) to almost give the game away in the final minutes.

Averaging 350 rushing yards per game, Army totaled just 153 against The Citadel. Black Knights QB Jemel Jones thew a 29-yard touchdown pass and ran five yards for another score and a 14-3 lead with 2:25 left in the third quarter.

It was still 14-3 with just 4:59 left when Army almost blew it with some awful play calling.

On first down from its own 25, Army for some reason ordered up a pass. Jones was pressured by Anthony Britton, and then penalized for intentional grounding.

On third down, Jones' pass was picked off by Citadel defensive tackle Jay Smith. The West Ashley High School product rumbled to the Army 2, and Darique Hampton from Goose Creek High School scored from 4 yards out with 3:21 left.

The Citadel went for a 2-point conversion to climb within a field goal, but QB Jaylan Adams was sacked and Army held on to its 14-9 lead, picking up three first downs to run out the clock.

"We fought all the way to the very end, and I'm very proud of those guys," Thompson said.

The Citadel will rue two missed 47-yard field goals, one blocked and one that bounced off the upright. Rainey threw two interceptions before giving way to backup QB Adams, who looks like the starter of the future. Adams ran for 55 yards on 14 carries in the second half as The Citadel totaled 148 rushing yards

Held in check in the first half, Army's vaunted triple option finally asserted itself in the third quarter. QB Jones, making his first career start, ran for six yards on 4th and 2, and Army drove 62 yards in 14 plays, taking 7:03 off the clock. By the time Jones scored from 5 yards out, Army led by 14-3 with just 2:25 left in the third quarter.

Just a casual 14 play 62 yard drive that ends in a TD for @ArmyWP_Football. pic.twitter.com/WVyt7J4dWy — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 10, 2020

The Citadel was aggressive from the jump, opening the game with an onside kick from Matt Campbell that was picked out of the air by Destin Mack.

But on the Bulldogs' second play from scrimmage, Rainey threw high to Webb, the ball picked off by Army's Marquel Broughton.

Campbell averaged 46 yards on three first-half punts to keep Army backed up in its own end, and The Citadel defense forced three punts and held the Black Knights to 57 rushing yards in the first half.

A 22-yard run by slotback Cooper Wallace set up freshman kicker Colby Kintner for a 39-yard field on the final play of the first quarter, and The Citadel led by 3-0.

Army QB Jones, who earlier missed a wide open receiver in the end zone, found Reikan Donaldson for a 29-yard TD pass and a 7-3 lead with 2:57 left in the first half.

Rainey hit Webb deep for 50 yards to give The Citadel a chance to take the lead just before the half. But on the next play, Rainey's pass to Ryan McCarthy was intercepted by Cedrick Cunningham.

Citadel linebacker Andy Davis got the ball back with his own interception at the Army 41 with 1:53 left. A pass interference call got The Citadel to the Army 23, but a holding call on Webb pushed the ball back to the 33. Kintner's 47-yard field goal on the last play of the half bounced off the upright and out, leaving Army with a 7-3 lead at the half.

Adams replaced Rainey to start the second half, and the Bulldogs moved 44 yards and 10 plays. But this time, Kintner's 47-yard field goal try was low and blocked, again leaving Army up by 7-3 with 9:28 left in the third quarter.