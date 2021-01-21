Citadel football will look different this spring, but 2 big names return

The Citadel's football team will compete for a Southern Conference championship this spring with a roster that's a little different from the one that played four games last fall.

Starting quarterback Brandon Rainey and strong safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner have graduated and moved on with their careers, while starting lineman Prince Howard-Whitaker announced he's in the NCAA transfer portal and will finish his college career elsewhere.

But the return of two players with aspirations of playing pro football has bolstered the roster and the locker room as the Bulldogs prepare to start practice on Jan. 29 for an unusual spring season that begins Feb. 20 at Mercer. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the SoCon delayed its conference season from the fall. The Citadel was picked to finish fourth in the SoCon in polls released Wednesday.

The Citadel football schedule Feb. 27 — at Mercer March 6 — Chattanooga March 13 — at Western Carolina March 20 — ETSU March 27 — Samford April 3 — at Wofford April 10 — Furman April 17 — at VMI

All-America linebacker Willie Eubanks III, selected Wednesday as the SoCon's preseason defensive player of the year, and all-SoCon receiver Raleigh Webb have decided to return this spring after pondering their futures during the offseason.

"That's huge for us," Citadel coach Brent Thompson said Thursday during the SoCon's virtual media day. "We had a pretty good roster together in the fall with Brandon and Raleigh and a good amount of fifth-year guys. And if that had changed for the spring, that would have impacted us and given us a little apprehension.

"But now I think we have a solid roster, and those guys are key components, key to our locker room. It's important to have those guys around."

Eubanks, a 6-2, 230-pound senior, was the SoCon defensive player of the year in 2019 with 112 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He continued his stellar play last fall, leading the team with 43 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks.

"Willie is finishing up his undergraduate degree," Thompson said. "In speaking with him, we thought that maybe it was best to give him that fifth year to get more film and more development time to work on the things that will help him out as an NFL prospect."

In 2019, the 6-2, 213-pound Webb caught 30 passes for 617 yards and 10 touchdowns, the first Bulldog receiver to catch 10 TD passes in a season since NFL star Andre Roberts in 2008. Last fall, he caught just four passes in four games, for 105 yards and a TD as The Citadel lost games to South Florida, Clemson, Eastern Kentucky and Army.

"Raleigh just didn't feel like he had played enough football," Thompson said. "He wanted to go ahead and put his talents on display one last time this spring, and maybe again in the fall."

Webb, named to the second team of the preseason all-SoCon squad, already has earned a master's degree in business from The Citadel, and will now pursue a master's in leadership.

"He'll have three degrees from The Citadel at the end of all this," Thompson said.

With Rainey gone, redshirt sophomore Jaylan Adams is the heir apparent at QB. Adams played in four games last fall as Rainey's backup, rushing 33 times for 134 yards and hitting 3 of 6 passes for 20 yards.

"He got some significant time in those four games," Thompson said. "We started developing Jaylan last spring, knowing that this transition would happen at some point, and that was important for him to start to make this his team. We'll tailor the offense around him and what he is good at."

Other veterans slated to return this spring include preseason all-SoCon picks in center Haden Haas, punter Matt Campbell, nose tackle Dalton Owens and free safety Chris Beverly.

Some players who opted out of playing last fall due to the pandemic will be back this spring. They include fullback Logan Billings and slotbacks Nkem Njoku and Sam Llewellyn.

Slotbacks Dante Smith of Porter-Gaud and Dexter Freeman of West Ashley High School, who opted out last fall, will not return this spring. Smith has graduated and moved on to a job in New York, and Freeman will graduate in May, Thompson said.