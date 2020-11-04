Charleston Southern will not sell tickets to home basketball games due to COVID-19

At its best, Charleston Southern's tiny "Buc Dome" can be loud and sweaty, an 881-seat pressure-cooker of a gym.

“It’s a tough place to play," a visiting player once said. "The fans are definitely on top of you. You can hear almost everything they say."

But some of that atmosphere will be dulled this season, as CSU announced Wednesday that it will not sell tickets to home games at the Buccaneer Fieldhouse due to the NCAA's COVID-19 guidelines.

"Because of the protocols the NCAA has set out to separate players and fans, we can only get 44 people into our games," said CSU athletic director Jeff Barber. "And we've decided to use those 44 seats for the players' families and for recruits.

"I know some schools are starting the season with no fans in the stands. We will have 44 seats for the entire season, but it's such a small number that we will need that for families and recruits."

Barber said CSU will do what it can with cheerleaders and perhaps some pep band members to boost the atmosphere at home games.

CSU will open its men's basketball season at a multi-team event at N.C. State, while the Buccaneers' 20-game Big South Conference slate will feature games on back-to-back nights against the same opponent, 10 of them at home.

The Bucs will play in the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational on Nov. 25 and 27, along with N.C. State, Eastern Kentucky and North Florida. The event will be played at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.

The league schedule announced by the Big South, revamped due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been adjusted to limit travel and "help ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff," the league said.

Teams will play the same opponent on back-to-back days at the same location, with a minimum of three days between each set of contests. For example, Charleston Southern will host Hampton for two games on Dec. 21 and 22, then go to Gardner-Webb for two games on Jan. 4 and 5.

The schedule includes a bye date for each team, and allows for alternate dates for any games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Charleston Southern will host the Big South's three Virginia schools — Hampton, Radford and Longwood — along with Winthrop and USC Upstate. The Bucs will travel to North Carolina schools Gardner-Webb, UNC Asheville, Campbell and High Point as well as in-state for Presbyterian.

The Big South tournament will be held March 2-7, with first-round games on campus sites, quarterfinals and semifinals at the No. 1 seed, and the championship at the higher seeded team.

Charleston Southern's Big South schedule

Dec. 21-22 - Hampton.

Jan. 4-5 - at Gardner-Webb; 9-10 - Radford; 14-15 - at UNC Asheville; 19-20 - USC Upstate; 24-25 - at Campbell; 29-30 - Winthrop.

Feb. 4-5 - at High Point; 11-12 - Longwood; 18-19 - at Presbyterian.

March 2-7 - Big South tournament.