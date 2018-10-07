In one of its more embarrassing defeats in more than a decade, Charleston Southern lost to previously winless Savannah State 23-3 on Saturday night to fall to 1-3 on the season.
The loss came to a program CSU had beaten in all previous seven meetings and was a result of one of the poorest offensive showings in years.
Savannah State, moving out of FCS football to Division II, limited CSU’s staple option running game to only 33 total yards on 34 attempts, after six sacks. The Buccaneers came into the game averaging 228 rushing yards per game while the Tigers were yielding 229 yards on the ground in four losses.
CSU finished the game with 123 total yards on 53 offensive snaps with two turnovers leading to Savannah State touchdowns as the Tigers built a 14-3 halftime lead. The Buccaneers have committed 11 turnovers in four games this season.
The Tigers weren’t much better offensively, totaling 224 total yards, but held nearly a 7-minute edge in time of possession.
“We’ve got great kids,” CSU head coach Mark Tucker said. “And we’ve got kids with talent and we’ve got competitive kids, but we need to toughen up and we need to play smarter.”
What went right
Not a lot. Placekicker Tyler Tekac ended the first half with a 35-yard field goal for CSU’s lone points of the night.
Defensive back Brandon Rowland ended one Savannah State scoring threat with an interception in the end zone and also blocked a field goal, essentially saving 10 points from the final total.
Linebacker J.D. Sosebee had a team-high 13 tackles and defensive end Solomon Brown had his best game of the season with 11 tackles, including three for loss.
What went wrong
Oh, where to begin? The lack of success in the running game is the first statistic that jumps out. The Buccaneers put up more than 200 rushing yards against Florida and Elon, the same Elon that knocked off James Madison on Saturday. The Bucs did not have a rush for more than 8 yards and only had two of those gains.
Two turnovers by quarterback London Johnson, an interception that was returned 75 yards to the CSU 13 and a fumble on their own 34, set up both first- half touchdowns for Savannah State. Later in the fourth quarter, Johnson was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety.
CSU was penalized for running into the punter in the third quarter after stopping a drive. The penalty allowed Savannah State to eventually chew off 8:46 from the clock with an 18-play drive.
Turning point
The Buccaneers were tackled for a loss when attempting to score from the Savannah State 1-yard line on fourth down. That touchdown would have tied the game and possibly given CSU the momentum while breaking the spirit of Savannah State. The 49-yard drive was CSU’s longest of the night.
The Tigers eventually went up 14-0 in the second quarter and never looked back.
“We made critical mistakes that allowed momentum to swing and stay on one side of the field,” Tucker said. “It’s a scoring opportunity and we gotta capitalize. We had a critical mistake in that situation on fourth-and-inches.”
What’s next
CSU will return home for only the second time this season, hosting Virginia University of Lynchburg next Saturday at 6 p.m.