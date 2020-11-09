Charleston Southern football set to play 4 Big South games in spring

Charleston Southern is set to play four games against Big South Conference football foes in the spring, and could add a couple of non-conference games in its coronavirus-delayed season.

"We are looking at adding another game or two," athletic director Jeff Barber said. "I don't know if that will happen, it's been a really tough go. There are very few teams, very few possibilities out there.

"Obviously, there are no guarantee games out there for us. I've got a couple of teams we are talking to, and they are about a week away from finding out what they can do. We're going to try to find a team or two, and the intent would be to find a home game. But I can't guarantee we're going to be able to do it."

Five of the Big South's eight football-playing members will compete in the spring — CSU, Gardner-Webb, Kennesaw State, Monmouth and Robert Morris. Three programs have opted out of spring football. They are Campbell, North Alabama and Hampton.

Robert Morris, located in Moon Township, Pa., joined the Big South as an associate member in June and was slated to begin play in the fall of 2021. The Colonials will move up their timetable to compete in the spring, and will be eligible for the league title and automatic berth in the 16-team FCS playoffs.

Charleston Southern, 6-6 last season under first-year coach Autry Denson, will begin Big South play at Kennesaw State on March 13. Home games include Robert Morris on March 20 and Gardner-Webb on April 3, and the Bucs will travel to New Jersey to play Monmouth on March 27.

The Big South said contingencies were built into the schedule to allow flexibility for completing the conference season in full, and the week of April 11-17 has been left open to allow any games impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to be made up.

Charleston Southern said it is working with the state of South Carolina and local guidelines, policies, and regulations to ensure fans will safely be allowed inside the Whitfield Stadium Center and Buccaneer Field for the spring football season. More information will come at a later date.

"We are putting together a plan," Barber said. "The state has their rules, and obviously South Carolina and Clemson are having fans. So we've been laying the groundwork with the governor's office for a good number. We'll get in as many people as we can with social distancing and masking, but it will look different from a normal year, that's for sure."

The Big South is the ninth of 13 FCS leagues to announce plans for spring football. Eleven FCS teams have opted out of spring football, including North Alabama, Campbell and Hampton.

2021 Big South Football Conference Spring Schedule

Saturday, March 13

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw State

Monmouth at Robert Morris

Saturday, March 20

Robert Morris at Charleston Southern

Monmouth at Gardner-Webb

Saturday, March 27

Charleston Southern at Monmouth

Kennesaw State at Gardner-Webb

Saturday, April 3

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern

Robert Morris at Kennesaw State

Saturday, April 10

Gardner-Webb at Robert Morris

Kennesaw State at Monmouth