Charleston Southern basketball paused due to COVID-19, game at Duke postponed

Charleston Southern's basketball game at ACC power Duke on Saturday has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Buccaneers' program.

CSU announced Wednesday that the men's program has been paused after a non-player with the team tested positive. That person is in isolation and the team is going through testing protocols and contact tracing.

Along with the Duke game, a game at North Carolina Central set for next Tuesday has been postponed.

“Our basketball team will be entering into a temporary pause in all activities due to a positive test within the Tier-1 part of our program,” said coach Barclay Radebaugh. “When we decided to play our season, we set the standard that the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff are our priority.

“I am thankful for the commitment that CSU has made to provide an extensive and well-thought-out testing program for our team. I know and trust that God has a plan for our team, and we look forward to returning to the court when it is safe to do so."