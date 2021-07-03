Charleston Southern athletic director focuses on '505 little things'

Charleston Southern athletic director Jeff Barber has big plans for the growth of the athletic department as he enters year four of his tenure.

But after dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for the last 16 months, Barber is focused more on baby steps right now as the school tries to rebound.

On a white board in his office, Barber keeps a list of “505 little things” that he sees as doable and essential to bigger things down the road. The list runs the gamut of ideas, from policies to facilities to personnel. The pandemic made things difficult for Barber and his staff but Barber says CSU survived in better shape than most. However, he is happy that the better days lie ahead.

“It certainly was a difficult year in a lot of aspects, for us and for every other school in the country,” Barber said. “Quarantines, protocols, furloughs, isolation, mask-wearing, limited attendance, just so many things that none of us in college athletics was prepared for. A total shift in culture.

“The biggest challenge was just trying to keep up with such a fluid situation. Things were changing constantly and it was hard to keep up. We take steps in one direction and then have to change directions. Different schools had different policies so we were always having to change on the fly to make sure we could compete. Conferences had their rules but the individual schools also had their own rules and sometimes they were different. It was a world that was ever-changing.”

It was “all hands on desk” for CSU’s athletic department.

The 2020 fall sports season was postponed until the spring.

Basketball season was completed but not without several hitches.

The spring was overloaded with the addition of fall sports, including a four-game football season.

“Everyone had a lot more on their plate and it was hard,” Barber said. “One day we might have our compliance person running the scoreboard at baseball, or the academic person doing the sound at softball. Everyone had to pitch in because we weren’t always able to get our part-time people here, due to COVID.”

Barber says the sports year would not have been possible without the hard work of his staff, most notably the athletic training staff. The training staff was in charge of testing athletes and maintaining the medical protocols that came with COVID-19.

Barber is hopeful for a return to normalcy, on and off the field. He says plans are to open venues to full capacity this fall, assuming things continue on the current track. But he realizes his program, as well as college athletics in general, is not completely out of the deep waters yet.

“My goal for the coming year is just try to bring the family atmosphere back together,” he said. “In one sense, we feel like we are crossing the finish line but we are dripping oil as we approach. It has been really hard but I am really proud of our people and how they managed a very tough situation.

“Moving forward our intention is to open up the venues to full capacity, with an eye on variants of course. The good news is that we have been through it and we now have a very strong plan in place to deal with these issues. The hope is that we never have deal with these types of issues again but at least there is now a playbook for us to use as a guide if something should arise.”

When the 2021 football season arrives, fans attending home games will see brand new field turf adorned with CSU’s new official “Bucky” logo at midfield. Barber plans to continue the effort to make CSU athletic events fan and kid friendly with food trucks and jump castles.

Last November, CSU hosted the SCISA state football championship games and Barber hopes to have more high school football events in the stadium.