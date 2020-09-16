Charleston Classic basketball tournament could be headed to Orlando

The Charleston Classic basketball tournament, set for this November at College of Charleston's TD Arena, could be headed for Orlando, a report says.
College basketball reporter Jon Rothstein posted on Twitter that Orlando "will host" eight early season events owned by ESPN, including the Charleston Classic and the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
College of Charleston officials said they cannot comment until an official announcement is made by ESPN Events.
The Charleston Classic is slated for Nov. 19, 20 and 22 at TD Arena, and features the hometown Cougars along with Florida State, Houston, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Seton Hall, Tennessee and VCU.
The Myrtle Beach Invitational is set for the same dates at the HTC Center in Conway, with Charlotte, Dayton, Loyola Chicago, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn, Pittsburgh and Utah State scheduled to play.
Orlando has hosted the NBA playoffs in a "bubble" during the coronavirus pandemic.
“ESPN Events continues to evaluate the next steps for our owned and operated events as conferences make decisions on their seasons,” the ESPN network said in a statement to Forbes Magazine on Tuesday.
Other college basketball tournaments reportedly headed to Orlando are the Champions Classic, the Jimmy V Classic, the Wooden Legacy, the Preseason NIT, the Orlando Invitational and the Diamond Head Classic.
