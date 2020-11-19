Celtics' Aaron Nesmith, Hornets' Grant Riller face compressed NBA timeline

The Charlotte Hornets were surprised to see College of Charleston's Grant Riller still on the NBA Draft board after midnight.

"We had him ranked much higher than No. 56," Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said Thursday. "And we hope we are correct. We think he's a good player, and we were happy to have him at 56, because we had him ranked much higher."

The Hornets nabbed Riller, a 6-3 guard who ended his career as College of Charleston's No. 2 all-time scorer, with the 56th pick in the second round of Wednesday night's NBA Draft. Riller will join former Cougars teammate Joe Chealey in the Hornets' organization.

"I don't think I've gotten the smile off my face since last night," Riller said Thursday. "It's a long road ahead, and obviously the work doesn't stop now, it only begins.

"I'm glad I was able to enjoy it and soak that all in with the people who have been in my corner since day one last night. But I know the real work starts now, and I'm just excited to get my foot in the door and help as much as I can."

Riller and fellow draft pick Aaron Nesmith of Porter-Gaud, who went No. 14 to the Boston Celtics in the first round, face a compressed timeline as they prepare for the 2020-21 season.

The NBA Draft is usually held in June, giving new players a chance to play in the summer league and in summer workouts to get acclimated to professional basketball. This year, the draft was moved to November and the season is set to start Dec. 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have to fast-track it now, with no summer league," said Celtics general manager Danny Ainge. "And it's not just that. We usually have all of August and September to prepare them, to work on our defensive schemes. It's a different world and a different time for the NBA, but every team is in the same boat. We just have to be better than others in getting our young players ready to play."

As a second-round pick, Riller is likely to be a two-way player with the Hornets, spending time with the G League team in Greensboro, as Chealey has done.

"I've talked about that with them throughout this whole process," said Riller, who averaged 21.9 points and 5.1 rebounds as a senior at Charleston. "That was something that I was always for. It's an opportunity to kind of prove myself and show that I belong in the NBA atmosphere, and I know it can only help me. So that's not an issue moving forward."

And Riller will have his former college teammate to show him the ropes. Chealey signed as an undrafted free agent with the Hornets in 2018.

"That's somebody I look to as a brother," Riller said. "We're both from Orlando, and we both went to (College of Charleston). So I've talked to him about it, even before yesterday. He's told me nothing but good things, he's mentored me on how to be a pro and stuff like that."

As a first-round pick, the 6-6 Nesmith likely won't spend time in the developmental G League. His 3-point shooting prowess is something that Ainge and Celtics coach Brad Stevens felt the team needed.

"The shooting is his thing," Stevens said. "When you can put the ball in the basket, that certainly is a benefit."

Nesmith introduced himself to the Boston media on Wednesday by describing himself as "an absolute sniper," and his numbers at Vanderbilt back him up.

Nesmith, who played two seasons at Vanderbilt before declaring for the NBA draft, was widely viewed as one of the top 3-point shooters in the draft. At Vandy, he played in 46 career games for coach Jerry Stackhouse and averaged 14.7 points while shooting 41 percent from 3-point range. But as a sophomore, he averaged 23 points and shot a remarkable 52.2 percent from distance in 14 games before his season was cut short by a foot injury.

“He could outshoot most of our guys right now,” Ainge said after the draft. “Well, Jayson Tatum might have something to say about that, though.”

Nesmith said he wants to be more than a shooter.

“I want to be great. I want to be the best player I can be, so that includes defense. I’m going to give my all and the best effort I have to that side of the floor and with my size, length and athleticism, be able to guard multiple positions,” he said.

Ainge said the Celtics had targeted Nesmith with the No. 14 pick, but were not sure he'd still be there."

"We knew it'd be tight," he said.

“When 14 came out, we felt best about Aaron,” Stevens said.