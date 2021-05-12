Cane Bay grad on punting for the coach who never punts: 'Am I wasting my time?'

When Aaron Winn learned the identity of the new football coach at Presbyterian College, he had some questions.

"I just straight up asked, 'Can you give me a blunt answer?'" Winn said. "I said, 'Am I going to be used this season, or am I just wasting my time?'"

Winn, a sophomore punter from Cane Bay High School, averaged 39.5 yards per punt for the Blue Hose during PC's spring season. The 6-1, 190-pounder punted 31 times in seven games, with his longest kick at 56 yards. Opposing teams averaged just 4.2 yards per return, with a long of just nine yards.

Those are pretty fair numbers for a college punter, so Winn's ability was not the issue.

The problem, from Winn's perspective, is that the new Blue Hose coach doesn't believe in punting.

At all.

Last week, Presbyterian hired Kevin Kelley to replace Tommy Spangler, fired last month after a 4-3 spring season. Kelley is noted for his outstanding record at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Ark., where he compiled a record of 216-29-1 and nine state championships.

But Kelley is even more famed as the "coach who never punts." His innovative strategies include punting only rarely, calling for on-side kicks after almost every score, and using multiple laterals during offensive plays. Even NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick, who has led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, consults with Kelley on team-building and strategy.

As a punter, this news was of some concern to Winn, who had seen a show about Kelley when the coach was still at Pulaski Academy.

"I thought to myself, 'It would be so crazy if I were to ever have a coach who never punted,'" Winn said. "I guess I somehow manifested that one. But I was really kind of speechless when I heard he was the new coach."

That prompted Winn's phone call to Kelley shortly after he was hired.

"He said he would probably use me in the first season because of the adjustments and everything for the new offense and defense and the new schemes," Winn said. "But coming into the second season, when everyone's adjusted to it, he said I'm not going to be as used. And I can understand that, but at the same time it's frustrating on my end."

Winn, along with many other PC players, entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal after Spangler was fired on April 21. But he has not committed to another school and could choose to return to Presbyterian, now a member of the FCS non-scholarship Pioneer League.

"I just want to find a school where I can get some scholarship money to play and for my education," Winn said.

Winn said Blue Hose players were shocked when Spangler was fired after the team ended the spring season with a three-game win streak, and still haven't been told why their coach was let go.

"Everybody was angry and confused and emotional," he said. "We didn't know what was going on, and we still haven't gotten an answer as to why he was fired. We all loved him, and when he talked about changing the culture, we all believed that and stuck in there 100 percent.

"We made that transition from the Big South to the Pioneer League, and it all just blossomed at the end of the season."