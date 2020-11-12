Bucs, Bulldogs, Cougars sign new basketball players

Two weeks away from the start of their seasons, basketball coaches at Charleston Southern, The Citadel and College of Charleston also have been on the (virtual) recruiting trail, working to attract players during the coronavirus pandemic.

The three programs signed a total of 11 players in the early signing period. The newcomers will report for the 2021-22 season.

Charleston Southern signed five players, while The Citadel and College of Charleston signed three each. A rundown:

Bucs sign five

CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh signed guards Matt Davis and M.J Harris, and forwards Kalib Clinton, A.J. Hamrick and Tajé Kelly.

Davis, 6-6 and from Johns Creek, Ga., spent a postgraduate season at The Skill Factory Prep.

"Matt has been a target of ours for two years because of the way he shoots the ball," Radebaugh said. "He is an elite shooter with NBA range."

Clinton, 6-5 and from Jefferson, Ga., averaged 27 points and 10 rebounds last year at Jackson County High School.

"Like Matt, Kalib has been on our radar for a very long time," Radebugh said. "Kalib has Kelvin Martin athleticism and tremendous length. He finishes at the rim as well as anybody in the state of Georgia and is ranked as one of the top players in the state."

Hamrick, 6-9 and from Rock Hill, has averaged 14 points and six rebound during his three seasons at Westminster Catawba Christian School.

"A.J. was the final piece of the puzzle for this 2021 recruiting class," Radebaugh said. "We watched AJ play with great interest all summer during his streamed AAU events. A.J. just got better and better and better and better. We feel like he’s just scratched the surface of his ability."

Harris, 6-3 and from Hahnville (La.) HS, averaged 17 points, five rebounds and four assists last season.

"M.J. is one of the top 10 players in the state of Louisiana," Radebaugh said. "He is a highly recruited 6’3 guard that is an explosive scorer. MJ has a great basketball IQ and really knows how to play the game."

Kelly, 6-8, played at Grayson HS in Atlanta and reunites with high school teammates Travis Anderson and Terence Porter Jr. Kelly averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds last season.

"He is a 6‘8 forward that can play multiple positions and plays above the rim," Radebaugh said. "Finding skilled post players is very difficult but a requirement for our system. Tajé checks off all the boxes."

Bulldogs add three

Citadel coach Duggar Baucom added three players who will enroll in the fall of 2021 — 6-8 forward Jackson Price, 6-5 forward Jason Roche and 6-3 guard Brock Wakefield.

Price, from Hiram (Ga.) High School, averaged 12 points and eight rebounds as a junior as his team won the region championship.

“Jackson is a versatile athlete who can finish at the rim and also step out and make perimeter shots,” said Baucom. “His length and timing allows him to be a great shot blocker and his physicality inside makes him an excellent rebounder. Jackson is just scratching the surface of his basketball potential.”

Roche, from Berkeley, Calif., will play the upcoming season at Pomfret School in Connecticut. He averaged 23 points and six rebounds at St. Mary's High School, leading his team to a state co-championship in California as a senior.

“Jason is a game-changing shooter,” said Baucom. “His quick release and range made him one of the top 3-point threats on the EYBL summer league circuit. Jason’s prep year at Pomfret School, under the guidance of coach Rob Toste, will only enhance his complete game which fits perfectly with our style of play.”

Wakefield is a three-time all-state selection from South Iron HS in Annapolis, Mo., and averaged 20.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for a 29-1 team as a junior. He also plans to play baseball at The Citadel.

“Brock’s size and court vision make him a perfect engine for our up-tempo offense,” said Baucom. “He can score inside and out, and is an exceptional rebounder for a guard. Brock is a special athlete being named all-state in both basketball and baseball. We are looking forward to him playing both sports here at The Citadel.”

Cougars sign three

College of Charleston coach Earl Grant added three new players in 6-4 guard Kanye Jones from Orlando, Fla., 6-6 forward Raekwon Horton from Santee and Vermont Academy and 6-5 guard Michael Dudley from Newport News, Va.

Jones averaged 19.1 points and 4.9 rebounds last season for Windermere High School, and is the latest Orlando talent to join the Cougars, following Joe Chealey and Grant Riller.

“Kanye Jones is a big, physical scoring guard,” Grant said. “He has great ball skills which will allow him to play on-and-off the ball. He is wired to score and does it at all three levels. He has the size and athleticism to be a great defensive player as well.”

Horton helped Keenan High School when two state titles before going to prep school at Vermont Academy. He averaged 21.9 points and 9.5 rebounds at Keenan.

“Raekwon Horton is a very skilled combo forward,” Grant said. “With his combination of size and skill, he will add great versatility to our roster. He shoots the ball really well and has the ability to attack the basketball. He has a knack for rebounding and is extremely physical.”

Dudley is at Combine Prep School in North Carolina, and previously played high school ball in Charlotte. He averaged 17 points and six rebounds over the last two seasons.

“Michael Dudley is a gifted athlete,” Grant said. “He will add great speed and athleticism to our backcourt. He plays with a lot of energy and is consistently making winning plays. He has a knack for slashing and getting to the basket. He is a great addition to our program.”